Trinidad and Tobago marks World Sight Day

In this file photo lab technician Narissa Katwaroo examines the eye of pensioner Rosie Toolaram during a free health clinic. PHOTO BY SHANE SUPERVILLE

October 12 is World Sight Day (WSD). This year's theme, Love Your Eyes at Work, emphasises the importance of eye health in the workplace and urges business leaders to prioritise the eye health of their workers.

A media release from the Trinidad and Tobago Blind Welfare Association said every job has a digital component that requires employees to view regularly and prolonged screen time can lead to "digital eye strain," which can compromise vision, resulting in reduced productivity and work errors.

Employees are also encouraged to make adjustments to their daily routines, such as taking breaks and following the "20-20-20 rule," which recommends looking at something 20 feet away for at least 20 seconds every 20 minutes.

The association said employers also share a responsibility to safeguard their employees' eye health. They should encourage regular eye tests, provide necessary eye-protection equipment, offer proper training on eye safety and make eye care accessible, available and affordable for their employees.

WSD is an annual awareness day held on the second Thursday of October and is co-ordinated by the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness.