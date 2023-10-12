New members on ILO Committee, National Productivity Council

The Hon. Stephen Mc Clashie, Minister of Labour addresses guests at the Prize Giving Ceremony -

Minister of Labour Stephen McClashie presided over two ceremonies on Wednesday 4, at the ministry in Port of Spain to appoint 14 new members to the International Labour Organisation's (ILO) 144 Tripartite Consultative Committee and 16 new members to the National Productivity Council.

New members of the ILO committee will be responsible for fulfilling the committee's mission of effective consultation among representatives of the government, employers and workers on matters related to international labour standards.

Natalie Willis returns as chair and other members include individuals representing the government, employers and workers. The committee's term of service will be from 2023-2025.

The second ceremony, held in the afternoon, saw Dr André Vincent Henry appointed the new chair of the National Productivity Council.

This council's mandate include promoting productivity and quality awareness, introducing new values and developing guidelines for a national productivity centre, advising the government on policies and identifying constraints. The council's term of service is from 2023-2026.