Met Office extends hazardous seas alert

Rough seas at Manzanilla Beach. File photo/Roger Jacob

The yellow-level hazardous-seas advisory from the Met Office, which was issued on Monday and was due to end on Thursday, has been extended until Saturday.

The primary areas still affected by this alert include the northern, eastern and western coastal regions of Trinidad.

The northern coastal areas of Trinidad will continue to experience long-period swells, accompanied by occasional battering waves.

The northern and northeastern exposed coastal areas of Tobago, along with the northeastern and western coastal areas of Trinidad, are expected to face the same conditions. Occasional battering waves are expected, particularly during high tides.

Mariners, beachgoers and coastal communities are strongly advised to closely monitor sea conditions, especially during high tides, and exercise caution.