Liam Trepte leads 5-man team for Elite Road Champs

National men’s elite and U23 criterium champion Liam Trepte headlines a five-man Trinidad and Tobago team for the Elite Caribbean Road Championships, which ride off in Guadeloupe on October 14.

Trepte will be joined by Tariq Woods, Benjamin Mouttet, Maurice Burnette and Enrique De Comarmond for the two-day meet.

TT Cycling Federation president Rowena Williams is team manager, Ashton Woods coach and Stephen Alexander mechanic.

Day one will see cyclists compete in the men’s individual time trial from 3.30pm and the road race pedals off on October 15 from 8am.