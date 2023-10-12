Astor Johnson Repertory Dance Theatre presents His Legacy Lives

The Astor Johnson Repertory Dance Theatre (AJRDT) will present His Legacy Lives at Queen's Hall on October 13-15.

A media release said, this dance production follows a successful 50th anniversary celebration in September 2022.

The production will consist of a selection of choreographic works by the late Astor Johnson; the season’s artistic director, Terry Springer; Sonja Dumas; and Michael Lucien and Marlon Phillip, with the Metamorphosis Dance Company and the IBIS T&T Performers, based in San Fernando, as guest performers.

Astor Johnson, AJRDT’s founder, is recognised as one of the foremost Caribbean choreographers.

In 1972, his dream was realised when a group of dancers from various companies, schools and traditions decided to share their knowledge and points of view at weekly dance workshops in Port of Spain. With the evolution of these weekly workshops came the birth of the Repertory Dance Theatre. After his death, the company became known as the Astor Johnson Repertory Dance Theatre.

This year, the AJRDT continued to present quality dance productions. The company celebrated International Dance Day (April 29) to an appreciative audience at the Little Carib Theatre, as well as showcasing choreographer Springer's Overcoming at the Move to Inspire concert in late July, the release said.

The AJRDT will continue to showcase the works of Astor Johnson and other talented choreographers through its season performances. A significant aspect of its work is the development of youth and public awareness of Johnson’s creativity. Despite his death in 1985, the objectives of the company remain the same – to continue research into folkloric traditions, to expose its work nationally and internationally, and above all, to cement TT as a people through the medium of dance, TT's most natural form of self-expression.

Show dates and times:

October 13 – School matinee at 10 am

October 14 – 7 pm.

October 15 – 6 pm