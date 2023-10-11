Young meets new Woodside Energy president

Energy Minister Stuart Young met with Woodside Energy’s new president and country chair Kellyanne Lochan on Tuesday.

The two met at the Red House, where Lochan updated Young on Woodside Energy’s assets in TT and reiterated the company’s commitment to developing local hydrocarbon resources.

In a media release, Young said natural gas production at the Angostura field and the Calypso project’s deep-water gas resource were among the issues discussed.

Young said the government is prepared to work with all energy stakeholders to drive investments towards continued oil and gas production and to explore the further development of TT resources.

The two parties agreed to keep communications open, and a team of Woodside Energy representatives will meet with ministry officials in the coming months.