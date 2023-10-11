We want more, Soca Warriors

Soca warriors - Photo courtesy TTFA media.

THE EDITOR: We have always been the twelfth man for the Soca Warriors through thick and thin. Let’s take inspiration from Arsenal’s victory on the weekend over the mighty Manchester City, to overcome Guatemala this Friday.

For that matter, let’s humble ourselves from our victory against El Salvador and reset our mentality.

We beat them in a friendly earlier this year just before the Concacaf Gold Cup in Pennsylvania, we must beat them again with more goals this round, perhaps Reon Moore could get on the scoresheet if he leads the attack.

Guatemala are dirty in their style of play, so we must return the nasty streak and assert our authority on the game. No excuses, we’re at home.

Game management is important, Eve has got to get the starting eleven and substitutions right, stay in the game no matter what and we must take our chances.

Play the game, not the occasion and we’ll walk away with the three points, then we’ll take it from there.

Above all, the team has got to turn up, take on some responsibility fellas and don’t leave it for anybody else.

Follow up Curacao, El Salvador with a victory, game on Soca Warriors, we want more!

KENDELL KARAN

Chaguanas