WASA has no moral authority

WASA's chief executive Kelvin Romain looks out at the Hollis Reservoir, Valencia, on Sunday. - Ayanna Kinsale

THE EDITOR: I watched in disgust as senior managers from WASA spoke of taking measures to save water given that the levels at the Hollis reservoir were below average. I asked myself, could this be the WASA who totally disregard the millions of gallons of water that are wasted through neglect?

Who fines them? Who imposes punitive measures against this utility's management for incompetence?

More than a month ago, a political activist posted a video online of a major leak along Morne Coco Road not far from a WASA unit. That leak is still there as of today.

There are two huge leaks along Panka Street in St James. One is a result of a repair gone bad. Those have been pouring thousands of gallons of water daily into nearby drains for the past six weeks.

Almost everywhere, one can see water leaking along the roadway of our towns and villages. Many of these leaks go on to cause major damage to the roads.

What then is the point of trying to save water by reducing supply while doing nothing to stop the wastage through leaks. This "talk down" on citizens about water consumption and a need to conserve, speaks to a level of disconnect and arrogance from WASA.

Citizens are already struggling with a very unreliable water supply, a mandatory WASA bill and the inability to source water from water courses for agriculture.

Now, this uncaring utility company which cannot do basic things like repair a leaking main on time, which knows very little or cares very little about restoring road surfaces, is seeking to inform customers that they would be cutting back on supply and may impose punitive measures on those who are seen or deemed as wasting water.

Most of the water wastage comes from WASA’s inability to repair aging, leaking infrastructure.

The reality is WASA has developed into a company with no regard for its customers and there is very little indication that its management is willing to change.

In TT where there are many rivers and streams and six months of rain, customers have grown accustomed to water tanks and pumps in order to satisfy their water demands. In many areas, including Moruga, the supply is sporadic at best and water tanks can go dry within days.

My advice to WASA and its managers is, before you get on your high horse and dictate to customers that they must conserve, deal with the millions of gallons of water which daily leak from your aging infrastructure. Only after WASA rectifies its wastage, can it then preach water-conservation to the people.

STEVE ALVAREZ

Port of Spain