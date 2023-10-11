TTALPA: Pilot resignations not caused by court action

Pilots prepare for takeoff. (Photo courtesy Freepik) -

The Trinidad and Tobago Airline Pilots Association (TTALPA) said recent comments made to the media about pilot resignations were misleading and the comments were not authorised by the union's executive.

TTALPA was responding to a Guardian article on Monday which quoted the union as saying pilots were resigning in droves because the State had filed an industrial relations offence against TTALPA which could result in the union being decertified.

In a statement on Tuesday, TTALPA said, “The executive council of TTALPA did not authorise any individual to disseminate such misleading information. TTALPA considers the situation to be unfortunate as we value our relationship with members of the media.”

TTALPA said it acknowledged the pilots’ concerns and relationships with Caribbean Airlines Ltd (CAL).

“It is important to correct the misconception that these matters are related to any ongoing court actions. We note that over the past few years a number of pilots have resigned from CAL for career enhancement opportunities and better working conditions. The departure of pilots would be of concern to the association, since a depletion of experienced pilots can have an adverse effect on the safety culture of any airline.”

TTALPA said its chairman Cpt Craig Rahamut, the executive council, and CAL’s CEO Garvin Medera continue to collaborate productively to enhance the relationship between the company and the pilots. It said all concerns were discussed in a recent meeting, and the CEO and his team had pledged to address them amicably for the benefit of both parties.

“TTALPA urges the media to verify information directly from the chairman or secretary of the association before publishing or transmitting any article. All releases from TTALPA will be directly communicated from our office.”

In a further comment to Newsday via Whatsapp, Rahamut said, "the decertification rumours came about out of fear from a pending industrial relations offence (IRO). CAL has an application of an IRO as a result of that weekend of reported sickout."