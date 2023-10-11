Ste Madeleine hammer Princes Town West 17-0 in SSFL championship

A St Augustine player tussles with his El Dorado East rival for the ball in a Secondary Schools Football League East Zone Championship match, at St Augustine Secondary ground, Tuesday. - Jeff K Mayers

Ste Madeleine Secondary delivered an emphatic 17-0 thrashing of Princes Town West Secondary when the Secondary Schools’ Football League (SSFL) south zone boys’ championship continued on Tuesday.

The one-sided affair saw Ste Madeleine notch three crucial away points which kept them in second place on the standings, six points adrift of zonal leaders Moruga Secondary.

Moruga Secondary travelled to Point Fortin East Secondary to slam seven past the hosts and maintain their stance atop the table.

In the only other south contest on Tuesday, Siparia West defeated ASJA Boys’ College 3-1 at home in Irwin Park.

North zone matches saw Blanchisseuse Secondary defeat Mucurapo West 3-1 while Belmont Secondary and Tranquillity Secondary took a point each after scoring three goals each.

In the east, second-ranked Valencia Secondary lessened their gap to four points off the top, as they drubbed Five Rivers Secondary 7-1. Valencia’s victory was an important one since zonal leaders St Augustine played to a stalemate against El Dorado East.

Additionally, Holy Cross College climbed into fourth position after eking out a 2-1 triumph over cellar-placed El Dorado West.

Up to press time on Tuesday, results from central and Tobago zone were not yet available.