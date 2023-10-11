Shooting outside Deputy Prisons Commissioner’s home

Commissioner of Prisons Deopersad Ramoutar has confirmed that an officer was shot outside the home of the Deputy Commissioner of Prisons.

In a brief phone call with Newsday, he said the reports on social media on the incident were true. but chose to withhold further comment until more information comes to hand.

On Wednesday morning a video circulated on social media showing an SUV riddled with bullet holes and saying an assassination attempt had been made on the life of the deputy commissioner, Sherwin Bruce.

A police report said the 49-year-old driver, also a prison officer, attached to Bruce arrived at his Barataria home around 7.05 am to pick him up when three masked men got out of two awaiting vehicles and started shooting in his direction.

The driver reportedly bent under the dashboard for cover, but was hit twice in his right arm.

North Eastern Division Task Force police took the driver to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex for treatment.

The police report did not indicate who was the target of the attack. Investigations are ongoing.