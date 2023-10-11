Leaders San Juan visit Speyside in SSFL

San Juan North Secondary Jahdel Chase-Charles, right, and Bishop's High Adriano Murray vie for possession during the Secondary School Football League Premiership match at the San Juan North Secondary, on Saturday, in San Juan. - Daniel Prentice

Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) premier division leaders San Juan North Secondary (21 points) will look to extend their two-point lead atop the 16-team table on Wednesday, when round nine kicks off across TT.

Fresh off their thumping 6-0 win over Bishop's High School (Tobago), San Juan will tackle the other Tobago school – Speyside Secondary (13 points) – in a 3.30 pm kickoff at the Speyside Recreation Ground in Tobago.

San Juan's TT youth attacker Lindell Sween sparkled on Saturday, as he banged in a hat-trick for their seventh win in eight matches – their only defeat was a 5-2 loss to second-placed Fatima College (19 points).

On the flip side, Speyside were beaten 5-0 by defending champions St Benedict's College. Back at home in Tobago, Speyside will hope they can rekindle their form.

At the foot of the table, there will be a battle at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium in Marabella, where the cellar-placed Pleasantville Secondary (one point) will meet 15th-placed Chaguanas North Secondary (three points). Both teams have started the 2023 campaign in unenviable fashion, as they have conceded a combined 85 goals.

At the Mahaica Oval in Point Fortin, Benedict's (14 points) will host south rivals Presentation College San Fernando (17 points) in a rematch of last season's south zone intercol final. Benedict's pipped the "Pres Lions" by a 4-3 margin en route to lifting the south intercol title before going down to Fatima in the national final.

In Trincity, the struggling Trinity College East (five points) will face St Mary's College (12 points) at the former school's ground. At their school compound in Westmoorings, St Anthony's College (15 points) will have a north zone battle against Malick Secondary (nine points).

The sixth-placed Arima North Secondary (15 points) will aim to continue their impressive return to the premier division when they face East Mucurapo Secondary (nine points) at the Arima Velodrome.

Third-placed Naparima College (18 points) will play Bishop's at the former school's home ground on Lewis Street in San Fernando. In the televised match, Fatima will meet Queen's Royal College (nine points) in a rematch of last year's north zone intercol final. Fatima won that final by a resounding 5-0 margin before going on to cop the national crown.