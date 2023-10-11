Joseph calls for psychological testing in schools

COUNSELLING psychologist Sule Joseph believes psychological testing should be done on children in the early stages of primary school.

“Just as you have medical testing done for children, psychological testing should be also done. So at an earlier stage, the schools should already have an idea of the emotional temperament and the personality of children,” he said.

Joseph was a guest speaker on Tuesday’s edition of the Minority Report, which coincided with World Mental Health Day.

Joseph, who specialises in child and family therapy, also focuses on children with high-risk behavioural issues. He has worked extensively with schools throughout the country, addressing concerns relating to emotional and cognitive abnormalities in children.

Joseph said conventional psychology has shown a child’s core values are formed by age seven or eight “so that the school will have an idea as to what are the best teaching methods to work with the child.”

The school, he added, will be able to determine whether scolding will work, or other disciplinary tactics, because there is an understanding of their personality.