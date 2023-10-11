It was a good budget

Finance Minister Colm Imbert reading the budget in the Lower House on Monday. PHOTO COURTESY OFFICE OF THE PARLIAMENT - Photo courtesy Office of the Parliament

THE EDITOR: Themed: "Building capacity for diversification and growth," the Minister of Finance, delivered what is to me, a remarkable budget presentation. It was a comprehensive analysis.

The finance ministry provided very detailed information on the current economic status so citiznes could gain a deeper understanding of the country's financial health and how it can impact us.

Another notable aspect was the strategic planning evident throughout the presentation.

The ministry explored specific goals for various sectors such as education, national security, digitisation, tourism, youth development, agriculture, community development, healthcare, and infrastructure development.

The breakdown simply expressed how these goals would be achieved through targeted investments and policy reforms.

A particular aspect that piqued my interest, though, was the mention of the redevelopment of Port of Spain. Improvements to our infrastructure would greatly enhance the social fabric by creating more vibrancy in public spaces and encouraging community engagement.

Indeed, urban planning helps to revitalise these spaces and enrich the quality of life.

For many of us traversing through the city, we would certainly welcome these developments and, as the custodians, of our historical landmarks, prioritise sustainable practices by promoting green and environmentally friendly spaces.

City redevelopment is not overstated but to me expressed very appropriately in the context that Port of Spain holds immense importance due to its potential to stimulate economic growth by preserving our cultural heritage and promoting sustainability.

ANCILLA ASHLEY KIRBY

Port of Spain