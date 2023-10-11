Foreign Affairs Ministry: No further requests for evacuation from Israel

THE Foreign and Caricom Affairs Ministry on Tuesday indicated there have been no further requests for the evacuation of any other TT national from Israel, because of the outbreak of fighting there between the Israeli military and Hamas militants.

Senior officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, " No additional requests have been received thus far."

The ministry issued a notice on October 8, calling on TT nationals to provide information on relatives who they believe may be affected by the Israel-Hamas conflict.

They have been asked to e-mail the ministry at ttnationalsisrael@foreign.gov.tt or call (868) 285-5029, ext. 2199.

On Monday, Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne said a TT national studying in Israel was evacuated.

Browne said a relative of the national made an urgent request to the ministry for her evacuation.

He praised the relative for alerting the ministry to the national's request to be evacuated from Israel and being actively involved in the exercise.