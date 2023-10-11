First Citizens donates furniture and equipment

File Photo: Amrit Samaroo of Supernovas Steel Orchestra. - Angelo Marcelle

First Citizens recently donated over 110 pieces of furniture and equipment to more than ten non-governmental organisations (NGOs) as part of its ongoing efforts to support the communities in which it operates.

The First Citizens Supernovas Steel Orchestra from Lopinot, First Citizens Dragon Boys Tassa Band from Princes Town, the First Citizens Original Jab Jab from Couva and the North Coast Pan Serenaders from Maracas are just a few of the NGOs that benefited from this initiative.

In responding to the donation, Amrit Samaroo, bandleader, First Citizens Supernovas Steel Orchestra, said, “We'd like to thank our sponsors, First Citizens, for the donation of these items that helped us furnish our office and create a space where we could manage the day to day operations of the band.”

Bandleader of The First Citizens Dragon Boys Tassa Band Rondel Rampartap said, “Thank you First Citizens! Your kind support given to NGOs shows your continued commitment to your corporate social responsibility, and continues to make a meaningful impact and difference in organisations."

First Citizens, through initiatives such as this headed by the First Citizens Foundation, continues to focus on making a meaningful impact in the community by equipping NGOs with the tools they need to achieve their goals.