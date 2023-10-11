Different strokes for different folks

Supreme Court judges at the ceremonial opening of the new law term at the National Academy for the Performing Arts, in Port of Spain on Friday. - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: The opening of the new law term last week saw what would now be regarded as an unusual sight in the nation’s capital, although its reintroduction has been much clamoured for within recent years.

I speak of the presence of joint Defence Force and TTPS sentries on many street corners, especially in the uptown area. These sentries not only looked very able-bodied, but were armed to the teeth.

Whilst those important folks who gathered for the law term's ceremonial opening were definitely afforded the very best of the state's national security apparatus, in close proximity to their lavish affair, those women who were viciously attacked and robbed on Charlotte Street in broad daylight – later on in the same week – were left to the mercy of the criminals, since those very same able-bodied men were now absent!

The National Security Minister has indicated publicly that it's not his job to keep citizens safe.

I guess this mantra was changed temporarily for the benefit of those VIPs attending the opening of the law term, while we ordinary folks are left to contend with the ruthless and heartless criminals.

Indeed, these criminals are free to drag and beat up anyone who dares resist their attempts to forcibly take possession of our valuables. And on the streets of the nation's capital and in broad daylight!

Folks, these unfortunately are our times.

MICHAEL JATTAN

Diego Martin