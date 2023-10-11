CAL still tallying cost of pilots' calling in sick

Caribbean Airlines billboard at Piarco International Airport. - File photo

Almost two months after numerous pilots called in sick and Caribbean Airlines Ltd (CAL) had to cancel 60 international and domestic flights between August 19 and 20, the airline is still tallying the total cost.

Over the two days, 75 pilots called in sick a total of 93 times, with at least 1,400 passengers being inconvenienced. CAL had to find accommodations for passengers overnight, paid an external company to provide four charters to fly special flights for passengers on international services, accommodate other passengers in the regular schedule, and refund passengers for the inconvenience caused.

CAL corporate communications manager Dionne Ligoure, in response to a question from Newsday about what the situation cost the company, said, “Costs are still being tallied.”

As a result of the pilots calling in sick, CAL filed and was granted an injunction against the representing union, the Trinidad and Tobago Airline Pilots' Association (TTALPA), compelling pilots to return to work.

On Tuesday, it was reported that pilots were resigning from CAL as they feared the state had filed an industrial-relations offence against TTALPA which could result in the union being decertified.

TTALPA said in a statement it had not authorised anyone to make those statements on its behalf, and the resignations were not due to the court matter.

“We note that over the past few years a number of pilots have resigned from CAL for career enhancement opportunities and better working conditions. The departure of pilots would be of concern to the association, since a depletion of experienced pilots can have an adverse effect on the safety culture of any airline.”

Ligoure said the matter of the industrial-relations offence remained sub judice.

“Caribbean Airlines continues to negotiate in good faith with all recognised majority unions including TTALPA.”

She said CAL has 211 pilots, with 45 due to be brought on board in the coming months.

“Pilot attrition at CAL is far below the industry average. In the last two months there have been two resignations at Port of Spain and zero in Jamaica. Since 2020 there have been 19 resignations at Port of Spain and five in Jamaica.”