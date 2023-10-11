Bridglal debuts Colour Me Caribbean

Anil Avery Bridglal debut exhibition features 39 pieces created over five years. -

Anil Avery Bridglal's debut exhibition, Colour Me Caribbean, It's A Local Something is currently on display at Arnim's Art Galleria, La Romain.

A media release from the gallery said Bridglal is an autodidact artist from Trinidad and Tobago. Growing up, he always had a love for art and creative projects. However, life took him down a different professional path into the corporate world. Eight years ago, he decided to embrace his real passion, and started painting and sketching as creative outlets to deal with the stress of a demanding career. He started working in oils, but now mainly works with acrylics, watercolours and charcoal, the release said.

Bridglal said, "I view my artistic process with each piece as intuitive, painting what I feel when I look at the subject, applying different colours and tones to the piece to capture the vibrancy and soul of the subject.

"This style of painting I have termed Caribbean Psychedelics, as it brings non-traditional and vibrant colour tones to the subject to shift the viewer’s perception of the image.

"TT is a melting pot of many ethnicities and cultures arising from India, Africa, Portugal, China among other nations. Indentures, enslaved and settlers from these far nations brought their food, music, dance, clothing, flora and fauna to these magnificent isles of Trinidad and Tobago; blended with the indigenous peoples. The locals coined this melting of cultures as callaloo, rich ingredients that stirred together over 100 years. The melting of ethnicities and cultures is now the heart, soul and bloodline of the people of Trinidad and Tobago.

"It is this melting pot from which I draw my inspiration and that which influences my style of art today.

"My aim is to paint and create without fear, from my soul, embracing the madness as it leads to the birth of my true authentic self through creative expression. This exhibition is a glimpse into the people, places, wildlife and flora of TT."

The collection features 39 pieces created over the last five years and is a blend of works in acrylic, charcoal and digital print, the release said.

The exhibition can be viewed at Arnim's Art Galleria, 52 Bamboo Bay Road, Gulf View, La Romaine, from 9 am-6 pm Mondays-Fridays and 9 am-4 pm on Saturdays.

There will be an artist's talk on October 14. The exhibition runs until October 19.

For further info call 763-2846 or 610-9289