Beasts in human form

Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: Anyone who saw the brutality meted out to the woman by those beasts in human form, must seriously take notice of where we have reached as a people.

In broad daylight, on Charlotte Street in Port of Spain, this woman was manhandled, thrown to the pavement, kicked, dragged and brutalised by three ruffians who stole the money she had just withdrawn from a bank.

As I watched the video, I kept thinking: that could have been my mother, sister, wife, cousin, grandmother, aunt or niece. I would surely not have been in any good frame of mind, if it had any one of them.

These "animals" must kick and beat up their mothers, sisters and girlfriends in the same manner. They seem to have had a lot of practice in the behaviour exhibited.

They are empowered by a framework, which they know, falls squarely in their favour.

When arrested, the criminal justice system will insist these "animals" get bail and be put back on the street, to resume their nefarious activities up until their next scheduled court date.

In 2012, when he was Opposition Leader, Dr Keith Rowley uttered these memorable words: "...if the government can't deal with it (crime), then the government itself is part of the problem."

Dr Rowley has been Prime Minister and head of a government for the past eight years.

We have started the plunge into the abyss.

LINUS F. DIDIER

Mt Hope