Trinidad Eye Hospital offers free eye exams for World Sight Day

Trinidad Eye Hospital will offer free eye screenings on October 11 and 12 in celebration of World Sight Day.

A media release from the hospital said, World Sight Day celebrated on October 12 is an annual global event dedicated to raising awareness about visual impairment and blindness. It serves as a platform to educate the public about the importance of good vision and the impact of visual impairment on individuals and society.

This year’s theme Love Your Eyes at Work, focuses on eye health in the workplace, and seeks to bring awareness of ways that to better take care of your eyes when at work.

In tandem with their efforts for World Sight Day, the hospital is also kickstarting an initiative that would see 1,000 students receive free eyeglasses.

They have partnered with the Essilor OneSight Foundation, under their theme The Right to See, which embodies shared beliefs that good vision is a basic human right, the release said.

Good vision empowers individuals to access education, job opportunities, and maintain personal independence. Vision plays a pivotal role in community development and has a positive influence on economies. In contrast, poor eyesight in children and students can lead to social isolation, anxiety, and hinder their educational and social participation.

For further info call 235-4834