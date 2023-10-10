Tobago's Jade Monkey Casino robbed

File photo -

A SECURITY guard shot one of two men who robbed the Jade Monkey Casino in Crown Point, Tobago, early Monday.

Police said around 4.55 am, the men entered the casino, held up the workers and fled the scene with an undisclosed quantity of cash.

One of the men was shot while running to Pigeon Point but he still managed to escape.

Their getaway vehicle was found opposite Swallows Beach. It was later confiscated.

CID officers are investigating.