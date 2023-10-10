Rowley vs Roodal in court – PM defends 2020 statements on PP HDC project

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, centre, with his staff at the Waterfront Judicial Centre, Port of Spain, where he gave evidence in a defamation lawsuit on Monday. - ROGER JACOB

THE Prime Minister has defended statements he made in a private conversation in 2020, insisting they were not injurious to Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal, and only that it was his opinion that the former housing minister had questions to answer in relation to a 2012 project by the Housing Development Corporation (HDC).

Dr Rowley was testifying in a defamation lawsuit against him by the Opposition MP. Dr Moonilal has taken issue with a story published in the Trinidad Express on January 6, 2020, which purportedly reported on an exchange of WhatsApp messages between Dr Rowley and Kirk Waithe, of the NGO Fixin' T&T.

The alleged messages mentioned Moonilal’s name, a UNC member and the HDC’s purchase of Eden Gardens in Freeport for $175 million.

Moonilal has also sued the Trinidad Express, its editor in chief and the reporter who wrote the article.

Moonilal claims the Prime Minister defamed him by inferring and implying he was involved in illegal and corrupt activities.

However, it is Rowley’s defence that references he made in the conversation to “UNC operatives” had nothing to do with his political opponent. He explained what he meant by “operatives” during his testimony.

However, he insists Moonilal, as the former housing minister, had questions to answer on the Eden Gardens project.

For most of the day, except when either was testifying, the two men sat at opposite ends of a table in a courtroom at the Waterfront Judicial Centre, Port of Spain, instead of opposite each other in the Parliament for the budget debate. Justice Carol Gobin is presiding over the trial, which continues on October 10.

At the start of the first day of the trial, Moonilal’s lead attorney, Larry Lalla, SC, gave a rare opening statement.

He said it was Moonilal’s case that the Prime Minister’s statement was “as a whole, defamatory.”

“The first defendant bifurcates the statement and contends that part of the statement (the words complained of) does not refer to the claimant and that the claimant has questions to answer in relation to the Eden Gardens development.”

He said it was his client’s position that the ordinary reader would not have read into the statements in the way the prime minister alleges in his defence.

“The first defendant relies on the defences of truth and fair comment and contends that the claimant had questions to answer in relation to Eden Gardens

“They have spent a lot of time in their defence and witness statements to prove that the claimant had questions to answer.

“While they are entitled to prove that at the time that the statement was uttered by the PM, he had a basis for saying the claimant had questions to answer in relation to Eden Gardens, the case is not about having the claimant answer those questions now.”

Lalla gave notice that he would object to any cross-examination of his client “being used for the improper purpose of attempting to have the claimant answer any questions the Prime Minister had in January 2020," and did so several times when Moonilal was being questioned by the prime minister’s attorney, Senior Counsel Douglas Mendes.

Lalla said there was a case in the High Court which was filed twice on the Eden Gardens development, but at no time was Moonilal sued in that matter, which is still pending.

He said that the matter was sub judice and Rowley could not use the defamation lawsuit “for an improper purpose and to get in through the back door what he could not get through the front door.”

In cross-examination, Moonilal was questioned about the Eden Gardens development. He said he gave no directions to the HDC on Eden Gardens. He also spoke of the People’s Partnership policy, at the time he was in government, to buy private lands to build houses. In relation to Eden Gardens, he said he gave no directive to the HDC, which had to do its own assessments based on its technical expertise.

He was questioned extensively on the valuations for the Eden Gardens purchase. In his responses, Moonilal said while he could not recall much of the discussions on the development, he could “vividly recall” not giving any directions to the HDC.

“I can’t recall all the discussion on this matter.”

Mendes asked: “Did you ask questions on the staggering differences in the valuations, as the minister of housing? Did you not consider it your place, as the minister of housing, to ask questions? Don’t you think you had questions to answer?”

Moonilal said he made “full disclosure” to the Cabinet on a valuation provided by the commissioner of valuations on Eden Gardens. He also said the valuations division was considered an independent valuator under the Ministry of Finance. At one point, he referred to the issue as a “political witchhunt by the HDC.”

Lalla “strenuously objected” to this line of questioning.

“My concern is that these proceedings may be used for something (else) later.”

He also said it would be for the court to determine whether, when the Prime Minister made the comment, he had material to allow him to come to the position that Moonilal had questions to answer, as is being contended by the defence.

“Nothing Dr Moonilal says today can help with that.”

Both men spent close to an hour giving evidence before the Trinidad Express’s editor in chief, Omatie Lyder. She was questioned about the January 6, 2020, article; another published three days after Moonilal’s lawyers, on January 7, threatened the prime minister with legal action over the statements in his conversation with Waithe and a day after Dr Rowley spoke of the legal letter at a cocktail event the PNM hosted for the media at Government Campus Plaza, Port of Spain; and an editorial.

The January 9, 2020, article gave the background behind the WhatsApp exchange. Lyder was questioned about this, the second article and the editorial. The judge also asked her about the newspaper’s policy on the publication of private conversations.

Also representing Moonilal is Vashisht Seepersad. Michael Quamina, SC, and Zelica Haynes-Soo Hon also appear for Rowley.

The newspaper, Lyder and its reporter are represented by Justin Phelps.