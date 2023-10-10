NCRHA’s Wellness Club aims to improve quality of life

The Wellness Club offers activities like yoga, aerobics, tai chi, hiking, agri-wellness and more. -

“The people have the power to create a wellness culture. NCRHA’s role is to facilitate the new paradigm,” said NCRHA CEO Davlin Thomas.

In the first three weeks, approximately 1,000 people registered for the North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA’s) Wellness Club, launched on August 23.

A media release said the NCRHA set up the club in keeping with the Ministry of Health’s thrust to engage the high incidence of NCDs such as diabetes, hypertension and heart disease, through empowering citizens to pursue health-seeking behaviour by drinking adequate water, eating fruits and vegetables, as well as maintain a consistent diet and exercise. The club will aim to support to residents in its catchment area to ensure they were equipped with the best possible tools, advice and environment to foster healthier living.

Thomas was praised members of the community for their willingness to join the movement, citing their proactive response as a signpost to bettering community health and wellness.

“We are dedicated to the holistic wellness of our citizens – mental, psychosocial, emotional, spiritual as well as physical health. The old adage is true...prevention is better than cure. This project is centred on creating an environment to not just partner with the community, but to empower and encourage our citizens to assume more active roles in improving their health and the overall quality of their lives.”

The authority, he said, has for many years, pursued primary care outreach projects such as Walk the Talk, In Touch, Brother’s Keeper, Ready for the Road, the Great Pap Smear Initiative, Men’s Wellness Initiative, which provided PSA screening, and the Kids Wellness Initiative – the most recent, in August, hosted over 1,000 children.

"Our intention has always been to engage early screening and check-ups in order to alleviate the possibility of persons developing more critical illness that require emergency care later on."

The Wellness Club is another tier, he said, "where we are now getting into the communities, inviting them to participate in activities with us – yoga, aerobics, tai chi, hiking, agri-wellness and more.

"We are shifting the paradigm in healthcare from merely providing service within hospital facilities to connecting with individuals and families within the community, building healthy habits and relationships with them... alongside them. Based on the initial response and feedback, we have received thus far, the implications are incredible.”

So far, members of the NCRHA’s Wellness Club have enjoyed participating in their weekly activities, currently held at the Eddie Hart Savannah every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 5 pm, with special outings (hikes, kickboxing, and aqua-aerobics) carded every month for the near future.

For further info or to register for the NCRHA's Wellness Club visit Facebook or register at:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdcHPgbGx8NcW3ZHJ1fRvP0dVY1OQ27dBDsWPBnrKhLzcPpnA/viewform