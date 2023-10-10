Matthews leads by example for Windies Women

Hayley Matthews of the West Indies bats during game one of the T20 International series against Australia at North Sydney Oval on October 1, in Sydney, Australia. - Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

Hayley Matthews was absolutely brilliant in her batting performances against Australia in the women’s three-match T20 series played in Australia at the North Sydney Oval on October 1, 2 and 5.

Although the series was lost, one cannot take away from the three awesome innings of Matthews. Always the stroke-maker, she went out and played attractive shots around the field with panache, proving she is one of the best batters in the world of women’s cricket. Her off-side play, especially her cover-driving, was of such superb quality that it would surely make other players, both men and women, sit up and take notice.

She won the Player of the Match in all three games and Player of the Series, which certainly says something for her determination, especially against the world champions.

Apart from opening the batting she also carries the responsibility of captaincy, and according to the newly appointed head coach Australian Shane Deitz, “It’s one of the best innings I’ve seen for a long time. She’s been brilliant around the group as a leader, batter and bowler.”

And this was only after the first game, when she made 99 not out.

Nonetheless, it proved his observation true, as she managed 132 in the second game, which, more importantly, resulted in victory for her team. With the series tied one-all, the one game left was lost, although the skipper compiled 79 runs.

What a tournament she had! West Indian supporters will hope some of her self-confidence, determination and cricket intelligence will be contagious. Her electrifying vibrancy could be a big plus for her teammates.

However, her activity in the T20 series affected her fitness and she was unavailable for the first ODI.

The 50-over contest had a disastrous start and brought the women back down to earth. Brisbane has always been a seamer’s wicket, with a lot of movement early on in the game, and on this day the bowlers were aided by overcast conditions. This can expose faults in the batting technique of the best in the world, and the West Indian women were no different. They collapsed for 83, which was easily overtaken by the Aussies.

The team relies on their captain way too much. Is it the lack of ability or application to the job at hand?

The batter in the ODI game cannot escape with a loose technique or no concentration, as bowlers have ten overs in which to exploit their weaknesses, compared to just four overs to do so in the T20 game.

Matthews is humble about her success, which is a good sign. She also spoke well in her interview after the second game, when she scored that tremendous century to help her team to the highest successful run chase of all time in women’s T20 Internationals against the hosts, world no 1 and world champions Australia.

She said, “I speak about trying to lead by example, and I think it’s something growing up I watched Stafanie (Taylor) do, while I was playing with her in my younger days. Since I’ve taken over the role, I’ve really tried to emulate that and take responsibility and set a really good example for the young girls.”

These are truly the words of a captain who is aware of her responsibilities. It shows she learnt a lot about the game under Taylor, the previous captain.

Also, she understands the role of leadership and just what it means to encourage her team to approach the game with the proper winning attitude, to practise often and to play hard.

On another matter. It is really painful to follow the present men’s World Cup cricket, knowing that West Indies are not involved. It is as if it has only just dawned on me. We’ve been sinking lower every year in T20s, ODI and Test cricket, the non-achievement in all international cricket.Where do we go from here?

I see Caricom is putting a hand to help encourage and rebuild the image of cricket, the pride and joy of West Indians everywhere. Many have been disappointed and our best wishes go out to the Prime Minister, who has been chosen as chairman of the cricket committee in its effort to achieve success in the revamping of our cricket status.

Judging from his interviews, he seems to be on the right track. He’s touching on club cricket, plus mention of the school system. He's actually ticking all the right boxes.

Good luck to our PM and to Caricom.