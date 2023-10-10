Local comic, cosplay and manga artists for TT Comicon

One of TT Comicon's organisers Michael Abraham, left, with actor Jumael James in costume as the superhero Vaser Claw. -

IN the past decade Trinidad has witnessed a rise in the hosting of comic book conventions. But one of TT Comicon organisers Michael Abraham said the convention will stand out by throwing a spotlight on the country's local artists.

He was speaking with Newsday in a telephone interview about the inaugural event, which is being held on October 14 at the Centre of Excellence, Macoya.

He said TT Comicon will feature comic book characters, rare comic book collections, a magician, merchandise, and artwork from visual artists.

Abraham said he had been involved in local comic conventions for the past 30 years including with the Heroes Foundation. A self-taught graphic, airbrush and comic artist, he explained that he has a great love for comics and the arts.

"We have very talented artists out here. Part of the reason for the convention is that we don’t recognise the young thriving talent in TT unless they make it outside. At TT Comicon we will showcase local talent that a lot of Trinidad and Tobago don’t know about."

Of midnight robbers and manga heroes

One local comic book artist appearing at the convention is Chris Riley, who created his first comic Midnight Robber back in 1999. He told Newsday that with his busy schedule, he is not always able to attend local conventions and TT Comicon will be his "one this year".

He said he will have all his Terror of the Midnight Robber books on sale as well as his other comic series, Mango Chiren, which follows the adventures of a group of kids, Sugar, Julie, Long, Doux Doux, Ice Cream, Curry, and Donkey Stones, as they enjoy the unique experiences of Caribbean life. He will also have original artwork on display and his portfolio of work which people can go through. Riley said he was most looking forward to reconnecting with the fans.

"That is the biggest thing when I go to these shows."

Abraham said the convention will also feature manga artist Anthony Merkitch.

“A lot of people don’t know we have this type of talent in Trinidad.”

Merkitch told Newsday he will be featuring his manga story DIS, pronounced "diss", which is an acronym for "Doing Intense S--t."

"It's an action-adventure sci-fi story, with some comedic elements so it doesn't end up taking itself too seriously.

"The story starts off when a young woman named Xena was having quite a disagreement with some local bandits, they wanted her dead and she disagreed with that. One thing leads to another, she encounters the main character, a young boy named Jinn V Mitsuyo by pure chance and together deal with the bandits."

Merkitch said it is the first book in a series and is 120 pages long.

"(That's) a lot of quality content. If you're into classic shounen stories or alien or superpower stuff, then this will be a great read."

He said that besides his books he would be bringing some merchandise as well to the convention, which will be his first.

"I'm a bit of a hermit but I'm psyched about it. Seeing all the different flavours of content and people actually liking it is one of the things I live for. And actively contributing to it with something I made myself from the love of the art form and a wild imagination I honed over the years and the tools to express it is a privilege I'm grateful for."

Trini superhero

Abraham said there was a need to show what Trinidad could do in terms of the arts.

"We are our own icons. This is for the community of art and people who like coming to these events and having that escape."

Another local creative that will be featured is filmmaker, comic book artist and co-owner/co-founder of GT Network Ancil Harris and his local superhero Vaser Claw (Jumael James) who has appeared recently in an eponymous film in local theatres.

Harris told Newsday Vaser Claw will be a special guest at the convention along with some of the other actors from the film. He said there would also be a few giveaways to fans as well as trailers and clips.

"We are participating because of the comic audience. And seeing that Vaser Claw is based on comics it's just the demographic we need."

He added: "We are looking forward to engaging and making new fans at the con. And for me, I will be introducing my son to a comic con for the first time."

Abraham expressed his hope that representatives of corporate Trinidad would visit the convention and see the talent on display.

"We can produce our own talent and have our own industry. Not just in film but in art. The world is looking for new stuff and we have it right here in Trinidad."

He reported the event will include live airbrushing, art on canvas, digital art, a company doing 3D printing figurines, graded collector edition comic books, personal magician Julio the Magician, and a cosplay competition with a first prize of $3,000.

Celine the cosplayer

One of the cosplayers who will be in attendance is Celine Issac and she told Newsday she is looking forward to seeing all the cosplayers in action, whether it is casual cosplay or competition pieces.

"I’ve been cosplaying for ten years now. My very first cosplay was of a character called Haruhi Suzumiya for a convention that was happening at the time."

Issac said despite cosplaying for a long time she has stuck to her comfort zone of sewing.

"I’ve learned and improved on many skills throughout my cosplay journey; however, armoured builds and foam work are things that I’ve shifted away from. I plan to step out of my comfort zone for this event and attempt such a costume."

She said she was anticipating seeing the cosplay creativity and talent of everyone.

"It lets me know that cosplay in Trinidad is alive and well and only getting bigger and better."

Abraham said another unique element of TT Comicon is that it will educate the public about comic books.

"People think it is stupidness or nonsense. We show that it can play a part in education."

Abraham said in years past children had to hide comics from their parents as it was considered negative. He added, however, that many people learned to read and advanced vocabulary from reading comic books.

"We will show the positive impact of reading comics not just for children but adults."

He said the convention will show comic book history and inform attendees about icons like Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, and how comics were turned into a billion-dollar industry.

Asked about the target audience, Abraham said it is from children to adults. He explained that while children watch cartoons, anime and Marvel movies, most of those purchasing comics are adults.

"I have lawyers and doctors and dentists and politicians who buy comics from me."

He encouraged people to come out to the convention.

"Have fun, meet people, and get all your favourite comics and anime merchandise from top merchandisers. And also enjoy art, the visual art and the creativity of Trinidad and Tobago's local artists."

TT Comicon tickets are available at Rebel Yell Trincity Mall and Gulf City mall branches, MV Collectibles Mid Centre Mall. Island Stationery Woodford Street Arima, U-Art Comics Woodford Street Arima, and Body Art Caribbean on Ariapita Avenue.

For more info on TT Comicon call 371-8362 or 484-5060.