Fire Services: UWI car park fire 'accidental'

FILE PHOTO: People walk past a fire truck at UWI, St Augustine. - Angelo Marcelle

The Fire Services have determined the fire that engulfed four cars at UWI's car park was an accident.

Around 11 am on Tuesday, a fire broke out in the JFK staff carpark on the southern side of UWI's St Augustine campus.

A release from the Fire Service said a Nissan B13 was having a mechanical repair to its fuel pump while the battery was still connected.

It said the fire began in the back seat of the B13, in the fuel pump area, and then quickly spread to three other nearby vehicles: a Kia Soul, a Hyundai Ioniq and a Mitsubishi Lancer.

It said inquiries are continuing.

A release from UWI said no one was injured.

"As of now, the priority shifts towards the assessment, cleaning, and necessary repairs required to restore the car park to full functionality, ensuring its availability to our campus community," it said.