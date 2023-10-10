Death penalty not conducive to progressive society

The following is a joint Op-Ed on the Observance of International Day against the Death Penalty

THROUGHOUT human civilisation, the death penalty has been presented as a stark symbol of justice, retribution, and seeming societal protection.

However, in recent times, as our understanding of justice and the paramount primacy of the right to life evolves, the complexities surrounding the death penalty demand a critical re-evaluation.

The ethical, social, and legal aspects associated with capital punishment have sparked intense debates, amid rising levels of crime, questioning whether the death penalty is the solution to our problems.

Examining the societal impact of the death penalty reveals a complex interplay of emotions, fear, and retribution. Studies show that communities with higher rates of capital punishment do not necessarily experience lower crime rates, debunking the notion that the death penalty acts as a deterrent.

Furthermore, the psychological toll on individuals involved in the execution process, including prison staff and witnesses, raises ethical concerns about the desensitization of society towards violence.

This issue becomes even more glaring when juxtaposed next to the potential for systemic biases in employing the death penalty, which can disproportionately affect marginalised low-income communities.

This inherent bias challenges the fundamental principle of equal justice under the law, highlighting systemic injustices that need urgent rectification.

In recent decades, a global shift away from the death penalty has been evident. As of 2023, 112 countries have abolished capital punishment, recognising it as a violation of human rights. The international consensus against the death penalty has grown stronger, and continues to do so, with various international and regional organizations tirelessly advocating for its abolition.

The impact has been visible in the region especially, as most recently, Barbados removed the mandatory death penalty in 2019. Recently, in July 2023, Ghana became the 29th country in Africa to abolish the death penalty.

This global trend thus underscores a collective acknowledgment of the need for a more humane and compassionate approach to justice.

In the past few months, there have been numerous calls for the enforcement of the death penalty in TT in response to rising crime rates. However, if we look to countries that have low crime rates, such as Norway, which abolished the death penalty back in 1905, they prioritise rehabilitation within their criminal justice systems.

In countries that have abolished capital punishment, there is a prevailing belief that justice should focus on reform and reintegration, rather than revenge and retribution.

A critical part of the discussion on the death penalty must be about not only how crime is addressed through rehabilitation, but also about how crime can be prevented in the first place. Overwhelmingly, countries with low levels of crime all share one thing in common: high levels of social welfare and protection.

Considering the societal impact, systemic biases, and evolving global perspectives, the compelling argument in favor of the abolition of the death penalty becomes evident. A justice system rooted in compassion, rehabilitation, and fairness is not just a marker of a progressive society but also a beacon of hope for a better world.

As advocates for abolition, we remain persistent in our assertion that investments in education, mental health services, and poverty alleviation – which all address the root causes of crime rather than resorting to an outdated practice that fails to address the complexities of criminal behavior, and more importantly, does not actually prevent it - are the most profitable in the long term. An emphasis on restorative justice, which focuses on repairing harm done to victims and communities, offers a far more compassionate and effective alternative to the death penalty.

In conclusion, as society evolves, and our understanding of justice continues to evolve, so too must our approach to punishment. The death penalty is not conducive to the progressive society every member of the international community strives to be. Although abolishing the death penalty may not diminish the severity of crimes, it reflects our unrelenting commitment to humanity, empathy, and the pursuit of a justice system that truly embodies the principles of fairness and equality for all.

Greater Caribbean for Life

Australian High Commission

British High Commission Port of Spain

Embassy of the French Republic

Embassy of the Federative Republic of Germany

Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands

Embassy of the Kingdom of Spain

The EU Delegation to Trinidad and Tobago