CWI boss excited as cricket set for 2028 Olympic return

The Olympic rings outside a stadium in Tokyo, Japan, which staged the 2020 Games. -

CRICKET West Indies (CWI) president Kishore Shallow says it's a "monumental step" for cricket to be recommended for inclusion at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles (LA28).

Cricket, baseball/softball, flag football, lacrosse and squash were the five new sports that were proposed for inclusion by the LA28 organising committee, pending approval from the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Cricket's previous inclusion at the Olympics came in the games' second edition over 100 years ago at the 1900 Paris Games. At those games, a two-innings-a-side format was played, mirroring a match at the first-class level. For LA28, the popular T20 format is being proposed according to a statement from the IOC.

Shallow was pleased about LA28's recommendation.

"The Los Angeles 2028 Olympics' recommendation for cricket inclusion at the Olympic Games is a monumental step that could see more significant opportunities for cricket and the Caribbean community," the CWI president said. "I share my ICC colleagues' enthusiasm about this progress and commend all stakeholders for advancing this ambition."

ICC chairman Greg Barclay was also "delighted" about LA28's decision to recommend cricket for inclusion at the Olympics.

"We are delighted that LA28 have recommended cricket for inclusion in the Olympics," Barclay said in an ICC release.

"Whilst this is not the final decision, it is a very significant landmark towards seeing cricket at the Olympics for the first time in more than a century.

"I'd like to thank LA28 for their support during the new sport evaluation process over the last two years and we look forward to the final decision being taken at the IOC session, in India, during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup next week."

The IOC executive board is expected to present a proposal during the 141st IOC session in Mumbai from October 15-17. If approved, the final event programme and the number of athletes to feature in the various sports will be finalised in the future according to the IOC release.

Cricket made an appearance at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, with women's T20s taking centre stage. A Barbados team featuring current West Indies captain Hayley Matthews and former star Windies allrounder Deandra Dottin turned out for the Caribbean outfit during the tournament.

West Indies, two-time winners of the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Men's T20 Cricket World Cup in 2012 and 2016, will co-host next year's T20 World Cup with the US. TT was named as one of seven Caribbean countries which will host matches at next year's T20 World Cup. Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Dominica, Guyana, St Lucia and St Vincent and the Grenadines were named as the other Caribbean hosts. Dallas, Florida and New York were announced as the US hosts for the marquee T20 competition which will run from June 4-20, 2024.