Couva man jailed for store breaking

File photo -

A man from Couva was sentenced to 12 months in jail after he pleaded guilty on Monday, charged with store breaking at a plaza in the district.

Videsh Maraj appeared before magistrate Alexander Prince, who passed the sentence.

The police contended that on Thursday, Maraj broke into the Couva Village Plaza with intent to commit an arrestable offence.

ASP Ablacksingh, Insp Doodnath, Sgt Howard, and Cpl Baboolal of the Couva CID, led investigations that ended in Maraj’s arrest.

PC Hassanali of the Couva CID laid the charge, and W/Cpl Kubir-Garcia prosecuted.