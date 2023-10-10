Businessmen owed $8b in VAT refunds

RESPONSE: Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar kicked off debate on the budget on Friday in the Lower House. - Photo Courtesy Office of the Parliament

The following is a continuation of Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s response to the 2023/2023 national budget in the House of Representatives on October 6.

One of the most vexing issues for the business community of every size has been this Government’s abuse of businesses by illegally withholding VAT refunds.

In May 2023, Minister Imbert admitted to TT that the Government owed businessmen almost $8 billion in VAT refunds at the end of March 2023.

Six months have since passed, so logically, more businesses would have applied for due refunds since then.

The minister had advised then that a combination of bonds and cash payments would be used to settle a large portion of these arrears and suggested that repayment would have started between June and August 2023.

I know that businessmen listening to the minister’s presentation last Monday would have been exceptionally disappointed that the minister avoided any mention of settling refunds.

The hijacking of VAT refunds by the minister means that critical operating funds of businesses are inaccessible, and this directly affects the ability of these businesses to invest in stock, pay staff, and meet debt obligations to financial institutions; it affects the businesses credit rating and viability.

This multi-billion dollar outstanding and overdue VAT rebate is tantamount to the Government forcing struggling businesses (already burdened by crime, lack of access to forex, and a plethora of taxes) to provide tax-free loans to the Government.

The finance minister is sending mixed signals to the commercial sector.

He continues to punish legitimate businesses abiding by the law, dutifully paying their taxes, and submitting their VAT returns on time in favour of those who break the law and evade the VAT.

Phoenix Park industrial estate

In his budget presentation, the minister boasted that the Phoenix Park Industrial Estate was “in the process of being commissioned.”

This is the same Phoenix Park Industrial Estate the minister promised in the 2020 budget which would have been commissioned in September 2020.

Four years later, the country still awaits this promise to materialise. So, one would have reasonably expected that the estate would have been fully occupied by now.

On Monday, the minister boasted that his Government has already closed 14 investments at the park. There are 78 lots plus five factory shells in this industrial park developed by taxpayers.

If the minister's figures are to be believed, it would mean that after four years, despite the multiple assurances that the Government had secured investors for this park, more than threequarters of the park is still unoccupied.

Economic growth predictions

The Finance Minister has made bold predictions about the economy's growth. On Monday, the Finance Minister, true to form, openly ignored the facts in front of him and announced an economic growth rate of 2.7 per cent for 2023 and a similar projected growth rate for 2024.

This minister is a serial offender, and I call him out today. In 2016, he predicted a growth rate of negative 2.9 per cent. The actual contraction for 2016 was negative 7.5 per cent.

For 2017, he predicted a growth rate of negative 1.9 per cent; the actual contraction was negative 4.8 per cent. For 2018, Minister Imbert predicted a positive growth rate of 1.9 per cent, and the economy fell by negative 0.6 per cent.

In 2020, the minister was too unsure (or perhaps afraid) to give an estimated annual projection, choosing to make quarterly determinations. The economy contracted in 2020 by negative 9.1 per cent.

In his 2022 budget speech, the minister claimed that because of multiple major energy projects coming online, the energy sector would grow by 13 per cent in 2022, with overall economic growth of up to five per cent.

Here are the hard, cold facts. The energy sector output did not grow, it contracted by 0.3 per cent percent in 2022, and in last year's budget speech, the minister revised his prediction from the high of five per cent to two per cent.

Now, the Finance Minister told us on Monday that the energy sector, “may contract by a further 0.6 per cent in 2023”

Public-sector debt

When Minister Imbert assumed office in September 2015, the public sector debt to GDP ratio was 44.1 per cent.

According to the minister, the current figure is approximately 71.1 per cent of GDP.

The adjusted general government debt outstanding in 2015 was $75.4 billion. As of March 2023, that figure is $129.1 billion.

That is a 71 per cent increase in the adjusted general government debt under Imbert.

These are official figures. What they show is that as a direct result of the policies of this Government, there has been a substantial increase in debt since 2015 when they took office. More than this, though, the minister’s idle boast of falling debt figures noticeably ignores the $8 billion VAT refunds owed to businesses and the billions owed to contractors and suppliers of goods and services to the Government.

I note that the minister had committed to disburse a $1.5 billion government-guaranteed loan to, amongst other things, reduce the outstanding debt to contractors in the housing sector, but without stating the total outstanding debt to contractors and suppliers of goods and services to the Government and statutory bodies.

In fact, given the minister's failure to provide accurate outstanding debt figures, we have had to resort to inquiries under the Freedom of Information Act, which has revealed that the Government owes billions to WASA, TTEC and NIB.

By deliberately withholding payments of VAT and monies owed to contractors and providers, the minister is deliberately skewing the public debt while suffering the businesses that provide goods and services to the Government.

Budget deficit

Over seven years, this Government has run budget deficits totalling $62 billion with the three largest deficits in our nation’s history in fiscal years 2017, 2020 and 2021 all under this Finance Minister.

This works out to an average central-government operating deficit of $8.9 billion per year.

He has announced another year of deficit in fiscal year 2023 with a consecutive projected deficit in 2024!

So going from six years of deficit to a tiny surplus in one year and then back again to two years of consecutive deficits is, for this minister, somehow a representation of positive fiscal management.

But here again are the facts. The minister has made much of this minute fiscal surplus relative to the sizes of the deficit budgets

he has been running. However, I think the population of this country is fully aware that the surplus was an illusion caused by increased revenues on the one hand as world prices of energy products soared due to the war (this had nothing to do with the Imbert Government) and reduced expenditure on the other hand by refusing to meet existing debt obligations in the form of VAT and debts to suppliers as I mentioned before.

Indeed, if these debt obligations had been addressed in 2022 from the energy windfall, as it should have been, there would again have been a substantial deficit for the year of close to 10 per cent of the GDP and not the minuscule surplus the minister is pointing to.

Expenditure and borrowing figures

On Monday, the minister identified his estimated fiscal deficit as $5.197 billion to be financed by borrowing. This is based on a projected revenue of $54.012 billion and an expenditure of $59.209 billion for the 2024 fiscal year.

But the devil is in the details, when you delve deeper and read the fine print, which shows that the expenditure and borrowing figures are understated.

An accurate calculation reveals that the total government expenditure for fiscal 2024 is projected at $71.422 billion, over $12 billion higher than the figure the minister provided to the nation.

This figure includes charges on account of the public debt and development programme expenditure, which are all expenditure items.

This means that the difference between government revenue and government expenditure is substantially larger than the minister spoke about.

The Government intends to borrow a whopping $13.244 billion in the current fiscal year.

NIS contributions and increase in retirement age

In his budget presentation on Monday, the Finance Minister announced the Government’s intention to increase the retirement age from 60 to 65.

This has been under consideration by the Government for several years following various actuarial reports which cited the growing deficit between contributions and expenditures.

In his statement, the minister advised that the National Insurance Fund is facing a combination of sustainability challenges and the risks of reserve depletion.

He advised further: "I am encouraged by the progress being made in the consultative sessions relating to the increase in the retirement age from 60 to 65 years. This process, including with labour unions, is at an advanced stage of conclusion with majority support for increasing the retirement age.”

I found this curious because I remember in his budget speech last year, Minister Imbert said, “We in the Ministry of Finance have recently completed our consultations on the retirement age, held by Minister Manning with key stakeholders, including trade unions and business organisations."

Additionally, in our consultations with the labour movement, trade unions firmly opposed any retirement age increase.

So, which one is the untruth? Did the minister mislead the country in his budget statement last year or this year? And why?

The number of contributors in 2015 was 516,926. By 2017, the number had fallen to 479,036. According to the last audited report of the NIB, by 2022, the number of insured contributors has collapsed to 455,448

This means that there are now 61,478 persons less making contributions to the National Insurance Fund than there were before Minister Imbert took over, resulting in a lower contribution value than would have occurred had these persons still been employed.

This points to one factor that the Government has not considered in treating with the NIF – the obvious need to increase employment levels and significant job creation will generate a roll-on benefit of increasing the contributors and contributions to the National Insurance Fund.

Importantly, a comparison of the NIB reports revealed that 2,194 employers have stopped contributing to the National Insurance System between 2015 and 2022, which suggests a substantial amount of business closure.

This also means increased job losses as the businesses go out of operation. Has the minister assessed why these employers have stopped contributing and its effect on the viability of the NIB?

Instead of widening the contribution base, which Government policy should have focussed on, the minister’s policies seem to have deliberately and illogically contracted it.

Inflation

Inflation quite simply is the rate of price increase. It is indisputable that citizens have been confronted by continuously rising prices, particularly of food and transport, over the last few years caused directly by the actions and inactions of this Government.

Again, here are the facts, taken from the Central Bank data centre online. The most recent data is from July 2023, but it is known that prices would have continued to rise over the last two months as well.

From 2015 to now, transport prices have increased by 27 percent. The price of food in general, has escalated by 47 per cent.

This minister raised diesel by 194 per cent, premium 36 per ent and super by 158 per cent, respectively since 2015.

The price of fish has increased by 26 per cent, milk, cheese, and eggs now cost you 32 per cent more, bread and cereal prices have risen by 41 per cent, cooking oil is now a whopping 67 per cent more expensive, fruit prices are now 52 per cent higher with vegetable prices have risen by 61 per cent.

Citizens seeking medical care must pay 45 per cent more today than in 2015. Increases in housing costs and rent are also in the double digits.

For every increase in inflation, however small, we have a parallel and cumulative fall in the standard of living of our citizens. It means the real value of every dollar spent, the amount of goods and services that a dollar can buy, continues to collapse.

And this has had a crippling effect on citizens, especially those least able to afford it, like persons on fixed incomes as pensions, disability, public assistance etc.

But, the Government’s decision to tie wage settlements to four per cent means that men and women employed in the fire, police and prison service, teachers, defence force, public servants etc all must face the fact that their salaries have fallen in value, and the fall was substantial. The minister on Monday projected continued price hikes into 2024 and 2025.