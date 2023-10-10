2,194 stopped making NIS contributions

The following is a continuation of Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s response to the 2023/2023 national budget in the House of Representatives on October 6.

THIS points to one factor that the Government has not considered in treating with the NIF – the obvious need to increase employment levels and significant job creation will generate a roll-on benefit of increasing the contributors and contributions to the National Insurance Fund.

Importantly, a comparison of the NIB Reports revealed that 2,194 employers have stopped contributing to the National Insurance System between 2015 and 2022, which suggests a substantial amount of business closure. This also means increased job losses as the businesses go out of operation. Has the Minister assessed why these employers have stopped contributing and its effect on the viability of the NIB?

Instead of widening the contribution base, which Government policy should have focussed on, the Minister’s policies seem to have deliberately and illogically contracted it.

Inflation

Inflation quite simply is the rate of price increase. It is indisputable that citizens have been confronted by continuously rising prices, particularly of food and transport, over the last few years caused directly by the actions and inactions of this Government.

Again, here are the facts, taken from the Central Bank data centre30 online. The most recent data is from July 2023, but it is known that prices would have continued to rise over the last two months as well.

From 2015 to now, transport prices have increased by 27 percent. The price of food in general, has escalated by 47 percent.

This minister raised diesel by 194 per cent, premium 36 per cent and super by 158 per cent, respectively since 2015.

The price of fish has increased by 26 per cent, milk, cheese, and eggs now cost you 32 per cent more, bread and cereal prices have risen by 41 per ent, cooking oil is now a whopping 67 per cent more expensive, fruit prices are now 52 per cent higher with vegetable prices have risen by 61 per cent. Citizens seeking medical care must pay 45 per cent more today than in 2015. Increases in housing costs and rent are also in the double digits.

For every increase in inflation, however small, we have a parallel and cumulative fall in the standard of living of our citizens. It means the real value of every dollar spent, the amount of goods and services that a dollar can buy, continues to collapse.

And this has had a crippling effect on citizens, especially those least able to afford it, like persons on fixed incomes as pensions, disability, public assistance etc.

But the Government’s decision to tie wage settlements to four per cent means that men and women employed in the fire, police and prison service, teachers, defence force, public servants etc all must face the fact that their salaries have fallen in value, and the fall was substantial.

The Minister on Monday projected continued price hikes into 2024 and 2025.

ENERGY SECTOR

There can be no prosperity if there is no energy security.

During the local Government election campaign, Government spokespersons erroneously claimed that the former Government “decimated” the energy sector.

Expired NGC contracts

They say they found all the contracts between the NGC and the companies in Point Lisas had expired when they came into Government. Every budget debate we hear that.

Fisherman and Friends of the Sea sent an FOIA request to the NGC and asked about the status of the contracts for natural gas supply between the NGC and plants at Point Lisas as at August 31, 2015 (a week before the general election of 2015).

The NGC replied via letter dated August 20, 2023, saying there were twenty such commercial arrangements as at August 31st 2015 and of these 20 only two were on a “month to month” basis meaning that only two had expired.

That is two out of 20 – but every year in this debate we hear about how they found all the contracts expired and recently on the campaign trail we heard “the vast majority had expired.”

In similar manner when they were prosecuting the case for the closure of Petrotrin they went all over the country bad talking that company (a State-owned company) and its workers (citizens of Trinidad and Tobago).

The Prime Minister described Petrotrin as a “ward of the treasury.” Once again this was proven to be totally false and misleading.

In another FOIA request, FFOS were told by the Ministry of Finance in a letter dated December 6, 2021, that for 2016, 2017 and 2018, Petrotrin received no Government subvention.

There was certainly no subvention made to Petrotrin from 2010 to 2015. There was a subvention in 2019 but that was money to wind up the company.

I refer to these two pieces of propaganda because it is important to debunk what is being said by those opposite. These are just two. There are other untruths but we will deal with all in due course.

Things Going Downhill

A lot has changed in the energy sector since the PNM came into Government over eight years ago and a lot has gone downhill.

It is evident that against the backdrop of collapsing production, plant closure and migration of skilled workers those opposite continue to pat themselves on the back and think they are doing a good job. Only they think so.

A statistical comparison between 2015 and 2022 paints a stark picture of a frightening decline in this sector marked by the closure of the refinery five years ago, the closure of Atlantic Train 1 in 2020 and the now permanent closure of some plants at Point Lisas including the closures of the Mittal Steel complex in 2016, the MHTL’s M1 methanol plant in 2017, the Yara ammonia plant in 2019 and the Methanex Titan methanol plant in 2020.

All these are now part of the growing industrial dystopia that is Trinidad and Tobago standing against the backdrop of our decaying landscape which includes the ghost towns of Fyzabad, Galeota, Marabella, Vistabella, Claxton Bay, Palo Seco and Santa Flora.

It is simply bemusing that the Finance Minister and the Prime Minister continue to tell this nation that our economic hopes remain pegged to the energy sector when as a Government they have allowed every single metric, indices, and industry specific indicator to persistently decline after eight years.

In the last eight years (Sept-2015 to 2023), the country’s energy sector has experienced a frightening level of contraction as evinced by drastic reductions of:

· 63 per cent in drilling activity.

· 32 per cent in natural gas production.

· 37 per cent in LNG production.

· 28 per cent in oil production.

Direct jobs in the energy sector have collapsed by 52 percent between 2015 and 2022: From 22,500 in 2015 to 10,000 being employed.

Rig days have fallen by 63 per cent between 2015 to 2022.35

Our energy sector is solely hanging on because of the high global prices, but take away high global prices, this Government has eroded the appeal, attraction, and competitive nature of the energy sector.

This decline in the energy sector under the PNM since 2015 has manifested in the scaling down or departure of energy services companies including Schlumberger, Baker Hughes and Halliburton among others. These companies are departing Trinidad and Tobago because of a lack of upstream drilling activity.

The other part of the country that the decline in the energy sector has impacted is Chaguaramas which is the major logistics hub for offshore oil and gas activities.

Lower drilling since 2015 means less rigs, less seismic vessels, less supply vessels, less need to supply food, water and fuel to these vessels and less demand for hotel rooms.

This coupled with the decline in yachtie arrival has led to the decline in the peninsula as evinced by the closure of restaurants, the closure of Republic Bank, Royal Bank and the closure of the Massy stores all under the watch of the PNM.

These are markers of decline. The decline of Chaguaramas (located in the constituency of the Prime Minister) started well before Covid and can be directly correlated to the decline in the energy sector.

The PNM’s friends in the Energy Chamber will never tell you these things. They are too busy hugging the multinational oil and gas giants to care about the SMEs among the energy service companies which are owned and operated by the hard-working citizens of this country.

They have sat silently for the last eight years as the energy sector declines and places like Galeota and Marabella turn into tumbleweed and scrap iron heaps.

The Government and the multi-nationals have also forgotten about “local content.” The multi-nationals are back to their old ways of hiring foreign service companies ahead of those owned by citizens.

In 2025 when we return to Government that will come to an end as we will make local content and the inclusion of our SMEs a priority.

Natural Gas Production

I turn now to natural gas. Every time the Finance Minister reads a budget speech, he gives a forecast for natural gas production for the next year which is always very wrong.

In his 2021 budget speech delivered on October 5, 2020, he said natural gas production would average about 3.2 billion cubic feet per day in 2021. The actual production for that year was 2.58 billion cubic feet per day.

In delivering the 2022 budget on October 4th, 2021, the minister predicted that in 2022 natural gas production would be 3.37 billion cubic feet per day. The actual figure was 2.69 billion cubic feet per day.

In his 2023 budget he said production would increase in 2023 to just under 3.0 billion cubic feet per day. The reality is we are well short of that forecast – as the average for the year is around 2.5 to 2.6 billion cubic feet per day.

One wonders if this pattern is deliberate. Is the minister trying to paint a bright picture for the rating agencies and the IMF?

Whatever he is doing, there is a significant gap between the Government’s outlook for natural gas and the reality on the ground. The reality is the state of natural gas production is worrying.

Even the Prime Minister has expressed concern. In the Express of September 13, 2022, he was reported to have said that he had seen a diagram on the outlook for natural gas production which showed a marked decline in natural gas production around 2026, 2027 and 2028.

He went on to speak of far-reaching consequences for Government revenues and the quality of life of the people of Trinidad and Tobago. In contemplating the consequences of the future, the Prime Minister must reflect too on the fact that his Government took eight years before they awarded any acreage for exploration.

It was his Government that led a failed bid round for shallow water acreage in 2018 and it was his Government that reversed and diminished incentives to stimulate exploration and development drilling. So, what the Prime Minister saw in that diagram should not surprise him at all.

Decline in jobs

The decline is further evinced by the labour force data from the CSO’s labour Force Survey Bulletins. These reports, which are done on a quarterly basis show person with directs jobs in the petroleum sector in the third quarter of 2015 at 22,500.

Fast forward to the first quarter of 2023 and that figure has collapsed to 10,000 persons with direct jobs in the petroleum sector.

The Central Bank data room reports these figures on an annualized basis. According to the Central Bank data room, in 2015 there was 20,500 people with jobs in the petroleum sector with that figure collapsing to 9,800 in 2022 or a decline of 52 per cent.

These numbers of retrenched do not include the tens of thousands who were employed through SME’s and contractors that provided services to the energy sector.

What accounts for this and where have these people all gone? Attributing this to the closure of Petrotrin does not come close to telling the full story. This decline is much bigger than the closure of Petrotrin.

It is a sector wide decline unprecedented in the history of the energy sector and the product of the policies of the persons who accuse the UNC of decimating the energy sector between 2010 and 2015.

Comparison 2015 to 2022

When we look at drilling, rig days have collapsed by 63 per cent from 2015 to 2022, oil production fell by 26 per cent, natural gas production by 30 per cent, LNG production by 37 per cent, ammonia production by eight per cent, energy sector real GDP fell by 28 per cent and of course refinery throughput fell by 100 per cent.

As for oil production, the PNM has no plan. Oil production is now at approximately 56,000 barrels per day, and it keeps sliding every year. The changes to the Supplemental Petroleum Tax from the last budget have had no impact and have not stimulated investment.

They boast that Heritage is profitable. But Heritage Petroleum didn’t drop from the sky in November 2018. Heritage Petroleum inherited a functioning, operational oil company namely the upstream assets of Petrotrin including Trinmar. That upstream arm of Petrotrin was always profitable. So, there is nothing to boast about when it comes to Heritage Petroleum.

When they closed Petrotrin, they sent home many experienced nationals of this country, some with 20 years, 30 and 40 years’ experience. They replaced them with people who are ex-employees of BP and other foreign multinationals, the premise being that such persons would somehow be magically better than those who worked at Petrotrin.

That experiment has failed. While we await the report of the Commission of Inquiry into the tragedy at Paria one cannot help but wonder whether what happened at Paria in February 2022 was the result of the loss of the institutional memory of the facilities at the port in Pointe-a-Pierre, a loss that was incurred when all the experienced personnel at the port operations of Petrotrin were sent home.

Refinery Closed for Five Years

On the issue of the Pointe-a-Pierre Refinery, which has now been closed for almost five years – the Government simply has no plan. Just like crime, they have no plan.

The Chairman of Trinidad Petroleum Holdings Limited has thrown his hands in the air and says, “make me an offer”. No one is making an offer and the Refinery continues to rot and turn into the biggest scrap iron heap in the Caribbean.

When they were prosecuting their case for the closure of the refinery in 2018, they described Petrotrin as a ward of the treasury. That was a lie.

The closure of the refinery has decimated the economy of south Trinidad and in particular the fence line communities of Marabella, Vistabella, Gasparillio, Claxton Bay and San Fernando.

The refinery is rotting away while the Prime Minister with typical arrogance boasts “we have exited the refining business”.

Dragon

I turn now to the Dragon deal. The PNM has made this the central pillar of their energy policy. In fact, five years ago, in the budget speech delivered on October 1, 2018, it was listed as the first of six game changers.

While we support any initiative to get natural gas to our ailing plants at Point Lisas and to the three LNG trains at Point Fortin (there used to be four), the public ought to know details of what was signed in Caracas last month by the Minister of Energy and how this is different from what was signed by the Prime Minister in August 2018.

The Opposition notes that there has been no change in the position of the United States as regards the provision of the OFAC license which the Venezuelans have objected to.

There are many more questions which we hope the Government will answer in this debate. When, for example, is this natural gas from the Dragon field estimated to arrive in Trinidad?

What will this project cost the people of this country through the participation of the NGC? We again reiterate that we are not opposed to this project but there is a need for transparency especially where commitments are being made on behalf of the people of Trinidad and Tobago.

Deepwater

A few weeks ago, the Minister of Energy signed three deepwater production sharing contracts with a consortium of BP and Shell. They were the only companies that participated in this bid round.

Overall bids were received on four blocks out of the seventeen that were put out. The signing of the contracts was done without the presence of the media. The media was not invited.

We on this side wish to remind the Minister that the acreage he is awarding does not belong to him. It belongs to all the people of this country.

In addition, no information was put out as to what BP and Shell’s minimum work obligations in these three blocks were. Is that not in keeping with the principles of transparency which I am sure these companies are required to subscribe to in Europe.

Like the Dragon deal, the public does not know what was signed with BP and Shell and what these companies have committed to. At the signing, the Minister of Energy went on to speak to the importance of the deepwater frontier to this country’s future.

If exploring the deepwater province is so important why then did it take the PNM eight years to award three blocks. In the period 2011 to 2015, our Government awarded nine deepwater blocks for a combined 1.2 million hectares of acreage.

This has directly resulted in the discoveries off the northeast of Tobago that make up the Calypso project which is being hailed as a possible saviour for this country if Woodside can make a commercial case for its development.

As our energy sector struggles for oil and gas this Government must state why millions of our state assets have been abused and misused in sweet hand deals for Niquan.

From the very start we in the Opposition told this Government not to waste to valuable billion-dollar assets on a company like Niquan that had no track record or skill to deliver on this mandate.

But what did this Government do? This Government took the WGTL Plant which burdened Petrotrin will billions of debts and sold it to Niquan at a peppercorn rate.

This Government then took our scarce gas supply and gave Niquan a guaranteed supply of gas. But that wasn’t enough then ensured that Niquan would have a pay or take agreement with Petrotrin for all offtake from Niquan to be purchased.

Today we ask the Government, where is the millions in tax revenue that the Prime Minister promised Niquan would deliver? Where are the jobs? Where is the forex?

Instead, today Niquan is owing the state, or the Upstream Downstream Company limited reportedly over US 19 million dollars. 36Niquan is owing creditors billions of dollars.

After giving away billions in taxpayers assets, all the Prime Minister could tell the public is about “Maga dog.” Today we want answers on when the Government will recover the money owed to the state.

