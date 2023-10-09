Tyre shop owner killed in Cunupia

The 30-year-old brother of a man who survived a shooting last month at the family’s business place in Cunupia was killed on Monday afternoon.

Ryan Mansar, the brother of 21-year-old businessman Shiam Balla, both of S&R Tyre Shop of Bridal Road, was shot dead at around 2.35 pm.

The police said PCs Daniel and Karmody responded to a report of a shooting on the roadside near the shop. They were also told Mansar was hit several times.

He was taken to the Chaguanas Health Facility and later declared dead.

The police found several 9mm spent shells as well as a live round of 9mm ammunition at the scene.

Central Division and Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region III) police spoke to several people and gathered evidence.

On September 3, Mansar’s brother was shot several times in front of the business.

That shooting was captured on CCTV. The footage shows a man getting out of the back seat of a white Toyota Axio and walking up to Balla as he was speaking on a cell phone.

The man fired several shots at Balla, standing by the passenger seat of a Hyundai H10 van.

It is believed that the gun jammed several times, but the shooter managed to offload more rounds at Balla, who fell to the ground.

The suspect returned to the car, which drove off

Balla was taken to the Chaguanas Health Facility.

Investigations are ongoing.