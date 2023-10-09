Tulsi – healing conversations on mental health

Caroline C Ravello, CreateBetterMinds founder and Tulsi host. -

In a world where the importance of mental health has become increasingly evident, GreenTEA: Talk-Explore-Action, is taking a unique and powerful approach to highlighting this critical issue and building a community of support.

Tulsi, an intimate event celebrating World Mental Health Day 2023, is set to take place on October 14, from 1 pm at the serene Dolphins Vacation Resort in Grove Park, Otaheite, South Oropouche. (World Mental Health Day is observed globally on October 10).

Tulsi features performances by celebrated jazz vocalist Moricia Kagan and Mastana Bahar second-placed winner Lornetta Ramlal-Jan, a silent art auction as well as audience giveaways.

Feature speaker is Dr Katija Khan, lecturer in psychology in the Faculty of Social Sciences of the University of the West Indies (UWI.) Khan is the president of the Caribbean Alliance of National Psychology Associations (Canpa), a commissioner on the Public Service Commission of Trinidad and Tobago, a director of Coalition against Domestic Violence, a member of the Mediation Board and the North West Regional Health Authority (NWRHA).

The award-winning, TT-based tea brand, Twigs Naturals, has partnered with the GreenTEA team and will bring its unique blend of sophisticated takes on traditional herbal teas, a media release said.

CreateBetterMinds founder and Tulsi host, Caroline Ravello says, in the release, the event is just the opening exchange of a wider conversation. "Having healing conversations, beginning with women, is the opening up of a restorative platform to promote the reconciliation and rebuilding of family and community.”

Often referred to as holy basil and regarded as the queen of herbs, tulsi has been celebrated for its healing properties for thousands of years, both in addressing diverse malaise and in sacred rituals.

In the context of TT's contemporary society, Tulsi symbolises the intervention needed in lives today. It represents the essence of healing conversations, a starting point that transcends gender and serves as a foundation for the reconciliation and rebuilding of families and communities, the release said.

As Tulsi by GreenTEA seeks to create a restorative platform for such conversations, it’s purpose is to emphasise that community begins with individual values. It is the convergence of these shared values that can shape and impact homes, villages, towns, and eventually nations.

In a time where societal values face challenges from various sources, the need for TEA (Talk-Explore-Action) forums has never been more apparent.

Building Community around Mental Health

The lack of a supportive community for those dealing with mental health issues has driven Ravello’s relentless advocacy for mental health. The absence of a collective movement focused on mental health support in TT has spurred her into action. Despite personal desires to pursue diverse interests she presses on, the release said.

“Someone needs to start a movement. There has to be a coalescing around mental health as there are for other causes in TT.

“Every morning I am wishing someone else would attempt this and I could get back to painting, writing, grandmothering or doing things retirees are supposed to do,” Ravello said in the release.

Despite all that, Tulsi has benefited from exceptional support and collaborations from among people sympathetic to the cause and from many small businesses and corporate citizens, too.

"We are thankful and expect to have a chock-full of fun and good vibes on October 14."

For more info: 377-3757