Truck driver killed by exploding tyre
A man was killed in Sangre Grande this morning when one of his truck’s tyres exploded.
Around 9 am, Rakesh Ramnarine stopped on the Eastern Main Road to repair a damaged line on his truck.
Video footage from a nearby business showed Ramnarine reaching between two tyres when there was an explosion.
An eyewitness said when the smoke cleared Ramnarine was found lying between the truck and the pavement.
A passer-by took Ramnarine to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
