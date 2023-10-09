Truck driver killed by exploding tyre

Rakesh Ramnarine

A man was killed in Sangre Grande this morning when one of his truck’s tyres exploded.

Around 9 am, Rakesh Ramnarine stopped on the Eastern Main Road to repair a damaged line on his truck.

Video footage from a nearby business showed Ramnarine reaching between two tyres when there was an explosion.

An eyewitness said when the smoke cleared Ramnarine was found lying between the truck and the pavement.

A passer-by took Ramnarine to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.