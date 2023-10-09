Tobago's Blue Food Festival celebrates silver jubilee on Sunday

Sharlene John, left, serves a buss-up shut meal to a customer at Blue Food Festival on Sunday. - David Reid

THE TOBAGO Blue Food festival commemorates its silver jubilee on Sunday at the Bloody Bay Recreation Ground.

The villages of L’Anse Fourmi, Parlatuvier and Bloody Bay started the event in 1998 to celebrate the versatility of the dasheen.

Since then, the festival has become a staple on Tobago’s cultural calendar, attracting hundreds of people annually to Bloody Bay.

Tobago Festivals Commission Ltd CEO John Arnold said the villages that pioneered the event and Tobagonians, by extension, should be proud.

“For an event to celebrate 25 years speaks volumes, because this was something that started off as a rural, community event and established itself as a signature, flagship, northside festival tourism event. Nobody can dispute that,” he told Newsday.

“It has also built itself in terms of being unique by looking at the dasheen. But it has also extended itself in terms of several other areas.”