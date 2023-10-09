‘Taffy’ denied bail for Rio Claro murders of girl, 13, uncle

Andrea Lallan -

Tafaire “Taffy” Bain faced a Rio Claro magistrate on Monday charged with the murders of fellow villagers 13-year-old Andrea Lallan and her uncle, 49, who used a wheelchair.

The 27-year-old accused was denied bail when he appeared before magistrate Ava Vandenburg-Bailey, who remanded him into police custody to reappear in court on November 6.

The magistrate also told him of his right to apply to a judge in chambers on the issue of bail if he so desires.

Attorney Marc Bahadoorsingh represented the accused and Sgt Arjoon prosecuted.

Besides the double homicide, Bain was also charged with the attempted murder of the girl’s father, Eddy Lallan, 51, and having a gun and ammunition.

Head of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI) Snr Supt Rishi Singh led the investigations, which included ASP Victor, Insp Ramjag and Sgt Ramsahai Singh of HBI Region II.

After reviewing a file, Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard, SC, on Saturday instructed the police to charge Bain.

Andrea was a standard five student at the St Therese RC Primary School. She was said to have been a victim of abuse.

Before dawn on September 29, she, her uncle Sylvan “Puncin” Lallan, 49, and her father (Sylvan’s brother) were at the family’s home at Old Mayaro Road, Libertville, in Rio Claro, where a gunman shot at them.

Andrea and her uncle died on the spot. Her father was taken to hospital with gunshot wounds and is still warded at the Sangre Grande Hospital.

Funeral plans are yet to be finalised.