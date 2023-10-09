Stokely Vale triumph in Tobago FA final thriller

Stokely Vale players celebrate the Tobago Football Association knockout title at the Dwight Yorke Stadium, Bacolet, Saturday. -

It was an evening of drama, entertainment and emotions as Stokely Vale edged Sidey’s in the Tobago Football Association knockout final at Dwight Yorke Stadium, Bacolet on Saturday.

The association would be thrilled as over 2,000 spectators turned out to see the teams in their quest for glory.

At the end of nearly three hours of football, the trophy will stay in Plymouth as Stokely Vale pulled off a gutsy 5-4 win, via kicks from the penalty spot, over their Speyside rivals, following a regulation time and extra time 3-3 stalemate.

Throughout the contest, Sidey’s transition from defence to offence was a thing of beauty and always appeared the more threatening.

However, like true champions, Stokely Vale kept finding ways to disrupt the rhythm and enforce their direct style of play.

Sidey’s were the first on the scoresheet, when Akeem Jordan placed a contested header away from the goalkeeper on six minutes, from a right-sided corner.

Weah Adams then scored the goal of the match in the tenth minute to put Sidey’s 2-0 up.

Following an eye-catching build-up from defence, Weah collected a diagonal pass on the right side of Stokely Vale defence, drifted past a defender and beat the keeper from an acute angle.

Sidey’s early celebrations were disrupted when Stokely Vale’s L’Che Edwards was in the right spot to tap in a scramble in the opposing defence, following a corner in the 13th minute.

Sidey’s regained their two-goal advantage when Kyle Davidson notched their third goal in the 18th minute.

But a free-kick in the 33rd found an unmarked Edwards in the six-yard box and he made no mistake, to trim the deficit and set up an intriguing second period.

Sidey’s were guilty of misfiring on some high-percentage chances early in the second period and they paid the price. Against the run of play, Stokely Vale won a free-kick which resulted in a penalty after a frantic scrimmage in the Sidey’s penalty area.

Emotions were high among the players and spectators but referee Tricia De Vignes stood her ground and Krishown Joseph converted the infringement in the 69th minute.

Emotions flared a second time, when Stokely Vale’s goalkeeper Deshawn Robley went down following a collision with a Sidey’s player. Robley was on the ground for at least ten minutes before he was stretchered off.

His replacement Jonathan Thomas clearly has some experience between the uprights, as his composure and shot-stopping ability lifted the confidence among the Stokely Vale supporters and kept his team in the match.

Despite 15 minutes of added-on time and 30 minutes extra time, it was down to the dreaded kicks from the penalty spot to decide the champion.

Both teams were perfect after four spot kicks each, but Sidey’s cracked on their fifth attempt. The evergreen Pavel Warrick saw his shot which was heading for the right corner, pushed wide by Thomas.

While the anxiety was evident all over the stadium, Thomas, who was given the responsibility for the fifth kick, calmly stepped up and placed his shot away from the ‘keeper, to spark pandemonium among the Plymouth posse.

Sidey’s coach Ako George shared the inconsolable dejection among his players and congratulated the winners. “It is a bitter pill to swallow,” he said, “We were confident of winning, but we can’t fault the guys, everyone left it out there.

“It is harder for the young players who never experience this type of defeat. It was a tough game, but we dominated most parts, so it’s disappointing. But credit to Stokely Vale, they did not stop fighting even when they were two goals down.”

Winning captain Calvin Chapman said, “It is a good feeling right now. I put it down to the experience of our team. We started off a little shaky, but I pulled the boys together and let the Father do the work.”

Stokely Vale coach James Campbell said, “It is an exciting moment. I knew it would not be an easy win, but it will bring something to the young players and unity in the community.”

Georgia FC won the earlier third-place playoff over Golden Lane FC 7-1.