Sphinx Prescod, 8, dazzles with Muaythai Youth World gold

TT's eight-year old Sphinx Prescod during his golden Wai Kru performance - a traditional dance done before a fight - at the Muaythai Youth World Championships in Turkey on Friday. - Surachad Photography

Trinidad and Tobago's Sphinx Prescod, 8, put in a golden performance at the International Federation of Muaythai Associations (IFMA) Youth World Championships in Antalya, Turkey, on Friday.

Prescod topped the field in the eight-nine age group in wai kru, a performance or traditional dance that is done before a fight. It pays respect to one’s coaches and parents and also helps to set the athlete’s focus for the fight. Wai kru means boxing dance.

The youngster went up against Kaan Demir Afacan of the host nation, and became an instant crowd favourite.

Also grabbing a medal was TT’s Ky-Mani Charles in the male 12-13 division. Charles fought his Dutch opponent and went all three rounds, but lost on points. However, his performance qualified him for a bronze medal.

Also in action was Ky-mani’s brother Jamali (male 16-17) and Darian Rajkumar (71kg). Both fighters showed grit in their bouts but were unsuccessful in their opening fights. Rajkumar’s contest was part of the IFMA U23 World Cup, which was held at the same time in Turkey.

Rajkumar and Prescod hail from Tazmanian Bulldogs School of Martial Arts and Kickboxing while the Charles brothers represent Elite Force Fighting Academy.

Coach Bhola, president of the Trinbago Muaythai Association, heaped praise on her four-member squad.

“The team's performance was outstanding. There was great improvements to Darian's performance as compared to his first performance in Thailand in May of this year.

“This was the very first competition for Jahmali and Ky-Mani and they did not disappoint. Jahmali went up against an athlete from Belarus with over ten years experience, so he was outclassed.

“Ky-Mani competed against Poland and completed his three rounds with no injuries. It just goes to show that the development in TT is growing,” she said from her base in Turkey on Monday.

On Prescod’s golden showing, Bhola was over the moon, and highlighted how his performance won over the crowd.

“Sphinx was outstanding overall. At eight years old, his ability to perform in front of hundreds of people without showing any signs of stress and nervousness is amazing.

“He received praises from many countries, the IFMA executive, IFMA's top level muaythai instructors and he has even gained the attention of the Sport Authority of Thailand,” she added.

His future, Bhola said, looks bright.

“While Sphinx continues to take part in the wai kru division, we can’t wait to have him compete in combat when he reaches ten years old. With every attendance at the world championships, whether it's at the senior or youth level, we grow. We learn, we adapt and we implement.”

Bhola also used the opportunity to do another certification course and is now TT’s sole level II OSM (One Standard Muaythai) instructor.

Team manager Shai Prescod, father of the gold medallist, also passed his assessment there, and is now a level one instructor.

The team returns home on Tuesday.