Reward offered for missing Penal podiatrist

Christina Adsett, 62, of Penal was reported missing. -

There have been no leads in the disappearance of a 62-year-old woman from Penal, though police and civilians continue to search for her.

Up to Monday, neither the police nor relatives of Christina Adsett knew where she was, and renewed calls for anyone with information to tell the authorities.

The family has also offered a reward of $10,000 to anyone with information.

Adsett is a podiatrist who runs a foot clinic from her home at Suchit Trace.

People last saw her cleaning at the front of her home on September 11. She was last seen wearing brown trousers and a yellow T-shirt.

Adsett's daughter Kelly, who lives abroad, has been pleading with anyone with information. Kelly urged people to call the Penal police, or the NGO Hunters Search and Rescue Team led by Vallence Rambharat.

The police said there were no evidence signs of forced entry to the house, and a back door was open.

Adsett's personal belongings, like cellphones and car keys, were in the house, and nothing appeared to be missing. Kelly has said it was uncommon for her mother to go out and leave such belongings behind.

People with information can call Penal police at 647-8888 or any police station. People can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477) or the police at 555, 999, or 911.