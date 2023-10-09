Protest for water in Cedros

WASA Caroni water treatment plant. - File photo

Residents of Granville, Cedros, protested and blocked roads with burning debris on Saturday night and Sunday morning to demand that the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) give them water.

The residents living near the Granville Water Treatment Plant at Syfoo Trace said they had not had water for the past few weeks.

The residents said they are paying their WASA bills without receiving water. About 25 protesters gathered to voice their concerns and called for a regular pipe-borne supply.

Resident Surudaye Rampersadsingh said: “We used to get it in and out, but we did not get any for the past two weeks. We are not washing clothes. We are not cooking. We are walking' tubeless' because we have no water to wash our underwear.”

“I cannot afford a water tank, so I use barrels. When the water comes, I would fill the barrels. The water in the barrels is finished.”

Another resident, June Ramnarine, said they are suffering.

The residents said the plant has water, but it is being distributed elsewhere, and sometimes the people of Point Fortin benefit while the taps of Granville residents remain dry.

The protesters also held placards. One read, “WASA fix de leak and open de valve” and another, “We paying water rates and buying water.”

In solidarity, their councillor, Shankar Teelucksingh, accused the Government of political and geographical discrimination. He estimated that about 10,000-12,000 people overall are affected.

Teeluckisngh said since 2015, the community has been “suffering” and not getting a supply 24/7.

He said the communities had water before the local government elections, but the supply was cut afterwards.

Teelucksingh is also the deputy mayor at the UNC-led Siparia Borough Corporation.

The schedule under the previous Government, Teelucksingh said, was 24/7. In some areas in the district, it was reduced to 12 hours or to a truck-borne supply.

He accused WASA of “continuing to give the lame excuse that they are supplying the lower end of the district.”

The councillor recalled that the lack of water on Friday meant the primary school had to close early.

Teelucksingh called on the Prime Minister, Finance Minister, and the Public Utilities Minister to ensure the WASA CEO accounts for the residents’ inconvenience.

“This Government should feel shame that they are treating people in this manner. The Prime Minister has to take the blame too for not putting the necessary infrastructure in place to deal with recurring issues.”

Besides water, Teelucksingh said the Public Utilities Minister must take the blame for the TT Electricity Commission in providing electricity to the plant, which has low voltage.

He said he received many complaints of low voltage in homes, which affects the water pumps supplying water.

WASA’s interim supply schedule for Granville and environs of South West Trinidad shows t several areas will get water from Friday- Tuesday (October 10). These are Upper Icacos Entrance, Savanah, Lovers Lane, Fred Avenue, Gran Chemin Road, Beach Road, Icacos Inland Road, and the "extremities of the system inclusive of all side streets."

From Wednesday-Saturday, other areas are set to get water. These are Bois Bourg, Mc Donald Trace, Mc Donald Extension Trace, Bamboo Village, Beach Road, and Pepper Village.

The schedule was affected by work on the distribution network at the Granville treatment plant.