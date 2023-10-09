NATUC: Higher minimum wage will reduce crime

NUGFW president general James Lambert, right, speaks to the media, alongside NATUC general secretary Michael Annisette at NUGFW's Henry Street headquarters in Port of Spain on Monday. - Photo by Roger Jacob

GREGORY MCBURNIE

The National Trade Union Centre (NATUC) does not believe the government adequately addressed crime in the national budget and has suggested that a larger increase in the minimum wage would better address the crime problem.

NATUC general secretary Michael Annisette and National Union of Government and Federated Workers (NUGFW) president general James Lambert made the claim in a media conference at the NUGFW’s Henry Street headquarters on Monday.

Anisette referred to research done in Latin American and African nations, saying wealthy countries suffering from inequality tended to face crime problems.

“When you have a level of equality, like in European countries – which is driven by proper wages, job security, income-led growth and job-led growth – that is what stabilises your economy.

“If workers who produce the goods and services have no money to buy the same goods and services, you will have problems within your country. That has been demonstrated all over the world.”

Annisette criticised the planned crime talks between the Opposition and the Government saying, “They could meet and talk from now until the cow comes down from the moon but that will not solve crime in TT.

“When you look at the areas (affected by crime), look at the houses and the people and you will see most of them live in dilapidated houses. That is a fundamental (link) between poverty and crime in any country.

“You could bring as many boats as you want to patrol the seas but that wouldn’t solve the problem. We have to start to deal with people because they are the most precious asset of the country.”

He called on the government to adopt a more realistic “narrative” around wage negotiations.

“So if the government is serious in addressing the poverty level – which translates into crime in any country – then the issue of the minimum wage should not be part of the government’s narrative. Get away from the minimum wage and look at living wages. If you do not address the poverty level and inequalities, it brings about crime and we won’t solve crime in this country.”

Annisette said, with the increased minimum wage, the average worker would take home just over $3,000 per month.

He said that was insufficient to live on, and with rent costing as much as $2,000 per month, workers were being asked to live on $1,000 per month.

Lambert agreed that the budget did little to address crime and described it as being filled with “rhetoric” and “lobbying.” He said the increase in minimum wage would affect “a minute few” such as security guards.

He said, “Most of the people working in the private sector have been receiving more than the $17.50 or $20.50 minimum wage.”

Lambert added, “We are of the view that at least a minimum of $25 to $30 would have been better to adequately address the situation.”

He said the budget was lacking in substance, did not meet expectations and did not address the poorer class in TT.