Man killed crossing Valencia stretch

File photo of the Valencia stretch - Roger Jacob

A 70-year-old man was killed while crossing the Valencia stretch on Monday.

Police said, around 5 am the victim, identified only as Abdool from Swan Quarry Road, was making his way to a mosque in Arima with his Qur’an and prayer sheet when he was struck by a white Toyota Fielder heading west, driven by a woman on her way to work. After being hit, Abdool's body flew several feet in the air before landing on the ground.

The driver, along with another man, tried to help Abdool, but he had already died.

The driver is assisting the Sangre Grande police with their ongoing investigation.