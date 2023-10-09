CWI reprimand BCA’s Conde Riley for 'breach of trust'

BCA president Conde Riley -

Cricket West Indies (CWI) president Dr Kishore Shallow has reprimanded Barbados Cricket Association (BCA) head Conde Riley for “serious breach of trust” and bringing “the entire CWI organisation into disrepute.”

In a strongly worded letter to Riley on October 5, Shallow outlined a number of issues which he said reflected poorly on the Bajan’s stewardship.

The most egregious, Shallow said, was the 70-year-old Riley’s appearance on the Mason and Guest radio show on September 26, when he claimed Barbados had been awarded the rights by the International Cricket Council to host the final of the 2024 T20 Cricket World Cup.

The World Cup is being held in the West Indies and US,with Barbados, Trinidad and Guyana reportedly vying to host the final. No announcement has been made by the ICC or CWI about the venue for the final.

CWI vice president Azim Bassarath recently told i95.5FM: “I know for a fact that decision has not been made as yet, and the reports that we’ve had from the ICC and from our people that represent CWI at ICC, is that some time in November that decision will be made.”

A clearly upset Shallow told Riley: “Your inaccurate public statement that a letter from the ICC to the BCA advising that Kensington Oval had been awarded the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final not only misled the public but also constituted a serious breach of the trust placed in you as a CWI director. Such actions not only reflect poorly on your personal integrity but also bring the entire CWI organisation into disrepute.”

Shallow urged Riley to familiarise himself with Article 51 of the memorandum and articles of association of CWI and the code of ethics for the board of directors.

Shallow said there was hesitancy to throw the book at Riley, but warned that such considerations “may not be extended in the future.”

Shallow added, “This letter is issued with the expectation that you receive it with due gravity, CWI is an organisation with sterling reputation, and as directors, we must act responsibly, in good faith and to maintain the best interest of CWI. Our collective actions must consistently uphold the highest standards of CWI.”