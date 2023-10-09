Chinese Bicentennial Regatta on the weekend

Action in the 2019 Chinese Bicentennial Dragon Boat Regatta, at the Boardwalk, Chaguaramas. -

APPROXIMATELY 14 teams will be in action this weekend when the 2023 Chinese Bicentennial Regatta rows off at Williams Bay, Chaguaramas, to celebrate the arrival of Chinese people in TT.

The two-day dragon boat festival, which begins on October 14, is being held in collaboration with the People's Republic of China and the TT Dragon Boat Federation.

Competing for honours will be school teams and various corporate teams.

Action takes off at 8am on Saturday with heats in various divisions. Heats continue on Sunday before the teams battle for prizes in the finals.

One of the most anticipated events will be the battle between the Chinese Association and Chinese Companies for the TT China Friendship Dragon Boat Race Cup, sponsored by the China Embassy.

There will also be traditional Chinese dancing, Chinese art displays, Chinese cuisine and other cultural items. Admission is free.