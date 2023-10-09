N Touch
Features

Champagne tea party

Guests in garden chic attire at the Veuve Clicquot Champagne tea party at Veronique's in St Clair, Port of Spain. -
A S Bryden & Sons, local distributor of the iconic champagne house, Veuve Clicquot, hosted a champagne "tea party" at Veronique's in St Clair, Port of Spain.

The event was part of an international brand campaign themed Good Day Sunshine, which celebrates Veuve Clicquot's "solaire culture," an expression meaning that each new day opens new paths to build a brighter future.

Specially-invited guests turned out in their finest garden chic ensembles for the luxury experience.

Alexander Helaine, Moët Hennessy’s market manager for the Caribbean and Sabrina Celestin, brand manager, Premium Beverages Division, A S Bryden & Sons (Trinidad) Ltd. -

Team Bryden at the Veuve Clicquot Champagne tea party at Veronique's. -

Members of the National Philharmonic Orchestra of TT: Janine Xavier-Cross, left, Wasia Ward and Nariba Herbert perform at Veuve Cliquot Champagne tea party. -

A guest enjoys Veuve Clicquot Jenga. -

Guests at the Veuve Clicquot Champagne tea party make use of the photo props. -

