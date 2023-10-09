Champagne tea party

Guests in garden chic attire at the Veuve Clicquot Champagne tea party at Veronique's in St Clair, Port of Spain. -

A S Bryden & Sons, local distributor of the iconic champagne house, Veuve Clicquot, hosted a champagne "tea party" at Veronique's in St Clair, Port of Spain.

The event was part of an international brand campaign themed Good Day Sunshine, which celebrates Veuve Clicquot's "solaire culture," an expression meaning that each new day opens new paths to build a brighter future.

Specially-invited guests turned out in their finest garden chic ensembles for the luxury experience.