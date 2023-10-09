Bravo, Narine, Mohammed in Red Force Super50 squad

Red Force captain Darren Bravo, right, and bowler Jayden Seales jog around the field at the National Cricket Centre, Balmain, Couva, Friday. - Photo by Roger Jacob

VETERAN batsman Darren Bravo will lead an experienced Trinidad and Tobago Red Force team for the 2023 Regional Super50 tournament, which bowls off October 17 in Trinidad,

The 14-member squad, which includes just three players under 30, was announced on Monday, after the TT Cricket Board selectors, headed by chairman and coach David Furlonge, made their deliberations.

Bravo, 34, will be deputised by West Indies wicketkeeper/batsman Joshua Da Silva, who struck a brisk century in a practice match on Wednesday. Other seasoned campaigners include former captain Jason Mohammed, 37; mystery spinner Sunil Narine, 35; Evin Lewis, 31; and Shannon Gabriel, 35.

Red Force squad: Darren Bravo (captain), Joshua Da Silva (vice-captain), Kjorn Ottley, Tion Webster, Jason Mohammed, Akeal Hosein, Evin Lewis, Sunil Narine, Yannic Cariah, Jayden Seales, Shannon Gabriel, Terrance Hinds, Mark Deyal and Khary Pierre.