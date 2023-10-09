Bobb from Moruga found dead in Brasso Venado

File photo -

A 58-year-old man from Moruga was found dead with chop wounds in central Trinidad on Sunday.

Dead is John Loubon, also known as "Bobb," from Moruga Main Road in Cachipe Village.

His body was found at Brasso Venado, in the Gran Couva district.

He worked at a sawmill at Los Atajos and often stayed in the area.

The father of three was initially believed to have fallen and suffered injuries. However, the district medical officer viewed the body and found chop wounds.

Relatives in Moruga told Newsday they were unsure of the circumstances of his death. But other relatives had gone to the scene and had not yet returned with the details.

Central Division and Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region III) police gathered evidence.

No one has been arrested, and investigations are ongoing.