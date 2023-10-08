Zoe the warrior, dreams of being a stewardess

Zoe is a warrior on the football field. - Grevic Alvarado

Zoe Villegas is a nine-year-old Venezuelan girl who has a drive on the football field, a noble heart and dream of being a stewardess.

Born in Yaracuy, Venezuela, Zoe doesn't talk much, but when gets on the field she transforms into a warrior and defends her team tooth and nail.

She came to TT with her parents María Martínez and Fred Villegas when she was two years old. She is the third of four siblings (Camila, Sofía and Fabio).

In 2021, Zoe and Camila were walking one afternoon through Nelson Mandela Park, Port of Spain and saw other Venezuelan children training with a football academy. That was when she began her journey as a member of the Guerreros FC (Warriors) team.

Zoe is the only girl on the under-nine team. She quickly became the captain and darling of the team.

Admired by coaches, cared for by all of her teammates and feared by her rivals, Zoe is fierce on the field.

"I like being a defender because I don't want my team to lose goals. I'm not afraid of playing with boys, the important thing is my team wins," Zoe told Newsday Kids.

She is the heart of the academy and team coach Richard Garcia said she reflects the character of a winner.

"Zoe is going to play hard. Although she scares me a little because she goes with everything for every ball. She reflects the name of the team with her character, she is a true warrior."

Zoe is a student of Equal Place, a study programme for migrant children run by Unicef in TT.

Emeritta Perez, Zoe's teacher, said she is a very calm girl when in a classroom, unlike how she is on the playing field.

"She is a very intelligent girl. She speaks English and Spanish very well. She is respectful, educated and a dreamer."

But Zoe's dream is up in the air. She wants to be a stewardess.

"I watch a lot of travel videos. I would like to travel around the world, see many countries and be an example for my family."

Zoe believes her dream can come true.

“I admire the stewardesses. They are elegant, pretty and know all the world. I want to be like them.”

Zoe and her family live in Petit Valley. From Monday to Friday she attends her virtual classes and does football training on afternoons.

“I want to continue playing soccer and studying. I thank God for allowing me to be a happy girl with a family that loves and supports me.”