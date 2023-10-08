Yung Bredda releases debut album

Akhenaton "Yung Bredda" Lewis with his mother, Cindy Ann Lewis Cuffy, during the official release party for his debut album 3/10 held at Woodford Cafe, Price Plaza, Chaguanas, on October 3. Photos courtesy Overtime Media. - Overtime Media

Trinidad and Tobago recording artiste and entertainer Akhenaton "Yung Bredda" Lewis is giving thanks and praise to God for all his success.

The artiste releases of his debut album, 3/10, on October 3 at the Woodford Cafe restaurant and entertainment centre in Price Plaza, Chaguanas, which also served as a celebration for his 24th birthday.

"Well, the story here tonight is that my grandmom, normally every year on my birthday, she would keep a thanksgiving and share bags and food to the homeless and stuff," Lewis said before taking the stage at midnight.

"Now this is the second year that she's not here with us, so you know, I say I just want to do something similar and just give back to the people and to my fans in this way and give thanks for all my blessings received and just being able to make it to this point and have an album.

"Cause, like how I end up in this position to now have a whole album done and ready to share with the world? Me? Coming from where I come from...Who does that?" he said.

Lewis thanked God, his family and friends for keeping him grounded, humble and pushing him toward achieving success.

"Allyuh may be surprised to know how much I does get down on my knees and pray for everything, but God is the boss and my mother and grandmother taught me that and instilled those values in me from early."

He performed the first track from his album, To The Top, alongside members of the Voix Riches choir.

The song, he said, was inspired by his grandmother and his mother, Cindy Ann Lewis Cuffy.

"She's here tonight supporting me and, you know, mom always telling me to sing something positive; sing something nice and sing something about God and giving thanks."

While it was not a gospel song, he said it was motivational to inspire people.

Lewis described his 13-track album as "Trinbago dancehall, with some Afro and a little bit of steam...

"I really wanted to surprise the people with some versatility here. You know I just love music and I just want to sing, so I don't mind trying things and experimenting out of my comfort zone."

Known for his infectious energy, sexually charged and often explicit lyrics, in addition to his fun-loving, dancing, jovial commentary, Lewis delivered a full set, together with guest acts and collaborators, and took photos with fans.

The 3/10 album is now available on all digital and streaming platforms.

For more information, please follow @yung_bredda_entertainment on Instagram.